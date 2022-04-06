ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Trial ordered for teen in Green Bay killing

By Brian Kerhin, FOX 11 News
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleGREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A 15-year-old charged with murder for a shooting at a pharmacy was ordered Wednesday to stand trial. Jeremiah Robinson allegedly shot and killed a 31-year-old man Feb. 18 outside...

Complex

Female Gang Member Allegedly Lured Teens Into Woods and Had Them Killed After They Flashed Gang Signs Online

A New York woman is being accused of inviting a group of teen boys to the woods on Long Island, where they were beaten to death, People reports. The incident unfolded in 2017, when the now-21-year-old woman and alleged MS-13 associate, Leniz Escobar, asked five teens—Alexander Ruiz, Michael Lopez, Justin Llivicura, Jorge Tigre, and Jefferson Villalobos—if they wanted to smoke weed in the woods, WNYW reports. That’s when over a dozen MS-13 gang members allegedly descended upon the boys and started beating and attacking them with machetes, knives, and tree limbs. Four of the teens died.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Parents arrested as police find no evidence supporting story of 3-year-old’s road rage death

The parents of a three-year-old boy who was shot in the head and killed this week have been arrested. Police have said the boy’s mother told law enforcement that her son was killed in a road rage incident, but that they have found no evidence to support this version of events, court records state according to The Dallas Morning News. Jalexus Washington Jr, 3, died on Monday after being shot in the head and taken to Medical Dallas City Hospital. His mother, 26-year-old Lacravionne Washington, 26, brought Jalexus to the hospital at around 10am. His autopsy showed that the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
