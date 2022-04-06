ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beshear signs religious freedom bill that targets his actions in pandemic's early days

By Joe Sonka, Louisville Courier Journal
 23 hours ago
Gov. Andy Beshear signed a religious freedom bill Tuesday that was largely a Republican response to his actions in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, forbidding government discrimination against churches during a state of emergency.

In addition to prohibiting government agencies from restricting religious organizations "to the same or any greater extent than" other organizations or businesses deemed "essential," House Bill 43 also creates a cause of action for religious groups to sue the government if discriminated against.

Beshear's signature on the bill came over the objections of the ACLU of Kentucky, which had argued the bill could unintentionally go much further, allowing religious groups to violate any laws with impunity during such an emergency.

For subscribers:Kentucky legislature: Here are the bills that have signs of life and those on deathwatch

Kate Miller, the advocacy director for the ACLU, said her organization repeatedly shared its concerns with legislators and the governor about the bill's wording, specifically a section defining a discriminatory action as including any imposition of monetary fines, civil or criminal penalties and injunctions.

"We believe the law, perhaps unintentionally, puts churches, or anyone loosely affiliated with one, above the law," Miller said. "The First Amendment does a fine job protecting religious liberty and we don’t need Kentucky lawmakers tinkering with our constitutionally protected liberties.”

The bill passed with large majorities in both chambers, with every Republican present voting for it and a majority of Democratic legislators voting against it.

Though all Republicans voted for it, two GOP members in a Senate committee expressed concerns along the same lines as the ACLU about the right of action against the state, with Sen. Chris McDaniel saying "we're heading down a dangerous road in response to a dangerous action."

"I think that we may be opening ourselves up to some unintended consequences that have not been thought through very well with this," said McDaniel, R-Taylor Mill. "I think we have the potential to be headed in some dangerous territory here."

In a statement on the signing of HB 43, Beshear spokeswoman Scottie Ellis suggested the new law would still allow the government to take certain regulatory actions against religious organizations without leading to a lawsuit.

More coverage:10 major bills that cleared the Kentucky legislature before the veto deadline

"HB 43 does not eliminate, but instead sets parameters and a process for regulation of religious services and organizations in times of pandemic, which could provide a path for future leaders to take the necessary steps to protect Kentuckians without having those actions challenged in court," Ellis stated.

Adding that most of Kentucky's clergy and houses of worship went virtual during the worst of the pandemic to prioritize the health of their congregants, Ellis said Beshear "believes this is a workable framework for his administration and future leaders."

Republican advocates for HB 43 directly cited the executive orders and actions of the Beshear administration early in the pandemic, as cases and hospitalizations of the new virus began to rise and before much was known about combating the virus — and long before a vaccine had been created.

The first major pushback against Beshear's new pandemic restrictions occurred in April 2020, when a Bullitt County church refused to suspend in-person services for Easter. Kentucky State Police officers recorded license plates of attendees that day and placed notices on their vehicles about how they would have to self-quarantine, leading to the church filing a lawsuit and Republican officials blasting Beshear.

Background:Federal judge rules that Kentucky churches can hold in-person services starting Sunday

The governor's order at the time had prohibited all mass gatherings of individuals, "including civic, public, leisure, faith-based, or sporting events as well as concerts, festivals and conventions," while some businesses deemed "essential" were allowed to continue operating, such as grocery stores.

Republican Party of Kentucky spokesman Sean Southard issued a statement Tuesday saying Beshear's signature of HB 43 means he "has suddenly decided churches are essential, hoping to cover for his actions towards religious institutions during the pandemic.

"Make no mistake: when Andy Beshear had a choice to treat churches as essential in the pandemic, he didn't. He banned church gatherings and sent state troopers to track church-goers. He may hope voters are dumb, but he can't rewrite history."

Alliance Defending Freedom — a conservative Christian legal group that has sparred with Beshear in the past over the closures of private schools — issued a statement commending both the governor and the legislature "for taking this significant step to defend religious liberty for all Kentuckians.”

Reach reporter Joe Sonka at jsonka@courierjournal.com and follow him on Twitter at @joesonka. Support strong local journalism by subscribing today at the top of this page.

