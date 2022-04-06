ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eau Claire, WI

ALAN ROETTGER

By Mary Ann Schumacher
 1 day ago

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Al Roettger is restoring an old car for me that...

COLLEEN KOLPIEN

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Colleen Kolpien is my sister and she is like a mom to me. She loves to work, even at the age of 77. She also loves to camp and she loves all the animals she has. She helps me a lot. I couldn’t imagine not having her in my life. She really is my SUNSHINE!!! Please give her the Sunshine Award.
RED LOBSTER

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - We are nominating the Eau Claire Red Lobster for the Sunshine Award. Last week Red Lobster welcomed our Aquaculture class to their restaurant. They were patient and kind to our high school class of twenty students, many that had never eaten at their restaurant before. We appreciate all the staff that prepared our food, provided excellent service, and organized the bills for our large group.
SHELLI LABARRE

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate Shelli LaBarre for the Sunshine Award. Shelli is an outstanding special education assistant at South Middle School. She is a total rock star! Her heart and soul are so warm, comforting, calm, caring, and filled with a ton of patience! I look forward to seeing her each day. I appreciate everything she does for our students and especially in our classroom.
Theft from vehicles reported in Chippewa County

LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office is informing the public that they have received reports of theft from vehicles. According to a release by the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, they’ve received reports of vehicles being entered into and items taken, without the owner’s consent, on multiple days during March of 2022.
2022 Wisconsin Spring Election Results

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Here you will find access to the 2022 Wisconsin Spring Election results!. First, you can check our election tracker for all of the biggest statewide and local races. These will be updated in real-time as ballots are counted and submitted. These will also be part of our WEAU 13 News broadcasts. Click here to see the Spring Election results!
STAFF OF THE STANLEY CORRECTIONAL INSTITUTION – PAST & PRESENT

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like the staff of the Stanley Correctional Institution, past and present, to receive a Sunshine Award. I have worked at the Stanley Correctional Institution for twenty years and the work their employees do every day should be acknowledged. The hours the staff put into serving the State of Wisconsin is not recognized by many but has been so appreciated over the years. You have chosen a career that in the long run will benefit you and your families. I appreciate all the hard work you do, even if I haven’t said it enough.
Construction begins Monday on several road projects in western Wisconsin

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Construction began on five projects in northwestern Wisconsin, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. One of the projects is in Eau Claire to improve safety at the North Crossing-Jeffers Road intersection. The $612,688 project will help alleviate a large number of left-turn crashes at...
Chippewa Falls man found safe in Washburn County

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU)- Donald Webb has been found safe in Washburn County. The Silvert Alert has been cancelled according to the Wisconsin DOJ. CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Chippewa Falls man. 76-year-old Donald Webb was last seen Monday, April 4...
Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce hosts 107th ‘Eau What a Night’

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - After a two-year hiatus, the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce was once again able to hold its ‘Eau What a Night’ event in-person Thursday. It’s the main event of the year for the chamber. After being canceled in 2020, virtual last year and postponed from January this year-- organizers were more than excited to welcome attendees back in-person.
Hunger Task Force of La Crosse launches new initiative

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -Food banks across the country saw an increase in need during the pandemic with western Wisconsin being no exception. La Crosse’s Hunger Task Force has continued to meet its communities needs these past two years. With the help of a donation made on behalf of...
Vernon County Sheriff John Spears to retire

VIROQUA, Wis. (WEAU) - Vernon County Sheriff John Spears is retiring. Spears made the announcement in a press release Monday, in which he said he will not seek re-election this fall. According to the release, Spears has worked for 40 years in Vernon County as a member of law enforcement,...
Benefit held for the family of a fallen Cadott firefighter

CADOTT, Wis. (WEAU) - The Cadott community came together Saturday to help the family of a fallen firefighter who passed away last year. The Cadott fire department held a benefit to help Matt Siddons’ family. Siddons died last December after battling COVID-19. The benefit included food and multiple raffle...
Reducing excessive alcohol use in Wisconsin

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A state council is offering new recommendations on how to reduce excessive alcohol use in Wisconsin. The State Council on Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse recently released a report describing the excessive drinking habits that are being seen statewide. At the conclusion of the report,...
Eau Claire Police Department welcomes K9 Bolt

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Eau Claire Police Department is introducing K9 Bolt to their K9 Unit. In a social post by the Eau Claire Police Department, the Eau Claire Police Department says that Bolt was born and raised in the country of Germany. Bolt responds to his commands in the German language. The Eau Claire Police Department says in their social post that Bolt is trained in narcotics, apprehension, and tracking. The Eau Claire Police Department says that Bolt’s areas of narcotics detection consist of methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, and MDMA.
Wisconsin Dells PD arrest one in connection with end of March shooting

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Dells Police Department has taken a 22-year-old into custody following a Wednesday morning shooting. According to police, Mason L. Acuna was taken into custody Saturday in Lafayette, Indiana. Acuna is currently being held at the Tippecanoe County Jail. The suspect was on the...
Statewide tornado drill scheduled for next week in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As part of Severe Weather Awareness week next week, Wisconsin will hold its annual statewide tornado drill to help prepare Wisconsinites for the possible tornadoes that it could experience this spring and summer. The drill will occur at 1:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. April 7, according...
