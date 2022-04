TOWSON, MD—Beginning April 1, 2022, yard materials will be collected separately for recycling from Baltimore County residents with “Y” days on their schedule. These separate yard material collections will occur from April through as late as December 14. If a resident’s schedule has no “Y” days, their yard materials will continue to be collected with trash year round. Residents may … Continue reading "Baltimore County yard materials recycling collection to resume on April 1" The post Baltimore County yard materials recycling collection to resume on April 1 appeared first on Nottingham MD.

BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD ・ 22 DAYS AGO