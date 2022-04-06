ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

R. Kelly Sentencing In New York Postponed

 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the article(AP Photo/Amr Alfiky, File) Sentencing for R. Kelly in New York is postponed. The singer faces ten years to...

rolling out

Tyrese slammed for showing R. Kelly’s condolences to his late mother

For some reason, singer Tyrese was criticized heavily by fans for allegedly showing R. Kelly’s letter of condolences to Tyrese whose mother passed away recently. R. Kelly is the toppled titan of R&B who is now tantamount to nuclear waste in the eyes of most Americans, including many urbanites. But Tyrese has expressed his enduring brotherly love for the disgraced crooner who is serving decades in prison for a host of felonies related to sexual impropriety and rape.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Jussie Smollett Is A Free Man

Click here to read the full article. After being incarcerated for less than a week, Jussie Smollett has officially been released from Cook County Jail. On Wednesday (March 16), an Illinois Appellate Court made the decision—voted 2–1—to cut down his 150-day sentence pending appeal despite being denied last week.More from VIBE.comJussie Smollett Sentenced To 150 Days In Jail For Falsely Reporting Hate Crime, Maintains His InnocenceUpdate: Jussie Smollett Reportedly Removed From Psych Ward, Legal Team Files For ReleaseJussie Smollett Seeks New Trial After Guilty Verdict For Falsely Reporting A Hate Crime The Appellate Court judge stated that the Empire actor would have likely served...
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Killer Blows Kisses To Victim's Family At Murder Sentencing

A 20-year-old man killed a 75-year-old Louisiana motel worker in cold blood. Then he blew kisses as a judge was prepared to hand him a prison sentence. Now, he’ll never kiss anyone as a free man again. Article continues below advertisement. This month, Terry Dewayne Powell, 20, was sentenced...
MANSFIELD, LA
The Independent

Notorious New York mob hitman Dominic Taddeo who escaped federal custody is caught by US marshals

A New York mob contract killer who escaped federal custody has been caught in Florida after an extensive manhunt.The US Marshals service announced Dominic Taddeo, 64, was arrested without incident around 11am on Monday by its own officials and those from the Florida Caribbean regional fugitive task Force in Hialeah area in the Miami-Dade County, Florida. The arrest came after a week of an extensive manhunt when the Mafia hitman did not return to the facility after an approved medical appointment on 28 March, the US Marshals service said.He was placed on escape status by the Federal Bureau of Prisons.“The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Essence

'14 Years Later, Our Paths Crossed': 5 Times Celebrity Women Fell In Love With Men From Their Past

From an old friend to a former beau, see stars who reconnected with, married, and even remarried a guy from their past. Whether she’s performing on stage or simply posting on Instagram, singer Monica is always going to show love to and represent for rapper Corey Miller, known as C-Murder. If you haven’t been following, the two were an item in the ’90s. The New Orleans native, who is the brother of Master P, was sentenced to life in prison in 2009 for the shooting death of a teen named Steve Thomas at a nightclub in 2002. But witnesses have since come forward claiming Miller’s innocence and allege that they were forced by police to give false information and testify against him. Since then, there’s been a major push to get him released, with attorney Benjamin Crump joining his legal team, Kim Kardashian getting involved, and Monica leading the way.
RELATIONSHIPS
musictimes.com

R. Kelly Gives Free Concert to a Fan While In Jail [DETAILS]

R. Kelly may already be in jail for the heinous acts he committed in the past, but some fans couldn't get enough of his singing prowess. Last week, a TikTok fan shared a video of the disgraced artist performing a mini concert for her over the phone from jail. According...
CELEBRITIES
Boston Globe

Jussie Smollett released from county jail during appeal

CHICAGO (AP) — Jussie Smollett was released from jail Wednesday following six nights behind bars after an appeals court agreed with his lawyers that he should be free pending the appeal of his conviction for lying to police about a racist and homophobic attack. The former “Empire” actor walked...
COOK COUNTY, IL
MarketWatch

‘I sell box turtles to rich Chinese people in New York:’ Kentucky man sentenced to prison for illegally selling $140,000 of pet reptiles, nearly crashing local market

A Kentucky man was sentenced to 15 months in prison for illegally selling hundreds of captured box turtles into the international pet market, which nearly caused the local population in eastern part of the Bluegrass State to collapse. Christopher Cool, 59, of McKee, Kentucky, admitted he sold around $140,000 worth...
KENTUCKY STATE
Daily Mail

'New Yorkers deserve to be free of fear': NYPD's top cop slams lax bail laws that 'give criminals the perception that there's no consequence to their crimes' - as it surges by a shocking 44%

The violent crime wave in New York City shows no signs of abating, according to the latest NYPD statistics, leading the city's top cop to slam the 'continuing and completely unacceptable violence in our streets.'. For the year through April 3, major crimes are up 44 percent from the same...
LAW ENFORCEMENT

