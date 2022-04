Click here to read the full article. Some of the world’s top golfers are headed back to Georgia for the 86th edition of the Masters Tournament, which marks the first of the men’s four major golf championships held this year. If you’re wondering how to watch the Masters, you’re in luck. Up ahead, we’ve rounded up a few ways to watch the Masters online, including some tips to live stream the Masters for free. Watch the Masters 2022 on Paramount+ $4.99+ Buy Now The Masters is held annually at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. The competition has existed since 1934, after...

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 7 HOURS AGO