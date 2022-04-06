ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL Rumors: Devils, Oilers, Capitals, Bruins

By Jim Parsons
The Hockey Writers
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIn today’s NHL rumors rundown, the New Jersey Devils have lost Jack Hughes for the remainder of the season. What does this mean for their final few games? Meanwhile, in some NHL goaltender news, the Edmonton Oilers still have interest in a netminder out of the St. Louis Blues organization, and...

The Hockey Writers

Top 10 Overpaid Defensemen in the NHL in 2021-22

The fourth and final position we are going to look at with overpaid players is the defencemen. These players aren’t generally paid a ton of money, but it seems like half the time when they are the contracts look bad real quick. Here are the top-10 most overpaid defencemen in the NHL in 2021-22.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

2022 NHL Draft: Zator’s Top 96 April Rankings

Welcome back to my 2022 NHL Draft Rankings here at The Hockey Writers. In February, I released my first set of rankings just before the 2022 Olympics in Beijing, and just after the 2022 World Juniors were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, more players have caught my eye both in their respective leagues and in the Olympics which saw a few draft-eligible players take part. Notably Juraj Slafkovsky, but more on him later. Other players also impressed and moved up my draft board while some dropped after recent performances and more research into their games. This time, like my colleagues Peter Baracchini and Andrew Forbes, this ranking will also be expanded to 96 players, which is the equivalent of three rounds.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Sabres Show Signs Of Progress With Strong March

The Buffalo Sabres have had a tough go of things over the last decade, missing the playoffs for 10 straight seasons and on the way to their 11th straight season without a playoff berth. For the most part during the 2021-22 regular season, things have gone as expected: the Sabres are near the bottom of the overall NHL standings, and they have had long stretches without wins on multiple occasions. March was a different month for this team though. In the month of March, the Sabres posted an 8-3-3 record in 15 games, and built up an impressive 8-game point streak before it was snapped with a 5-3 loss against the Florida Panthers, their second game in April. They have shown signs of real growth, progress, and chemistry. Perhaps that’s why general manager (GM) Kevyn Adams stayed relatively quiet at the NHL trade deadline.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Blackhawks, Ducks, Rangers, Jets

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is talk about the status of a couple of pending free agents in the Chicago Blackhawks organization. Who is the team focused on bringing back? Meanwhile, Ryan Getzlaf has decided he’ll retire from the game of hockey at the end of this season and released a statement to fans. Finally, could the New York Rangers be a team that shows interest in Mark Scheifele if the forward shakes loose from the Winnipeg Jets?
CHICAGO, IL
The Hockey Writers

Canadiens’ Top 3 Candidates to Be Next Team Captain

The Montreal Canadiens entered the 2021-22 season on a high making a magical run to the 2021 Stanley Cup. This led to high expectations from fans and media alike that the Habs would be in the thick of the playoff race in the Eastern Conference. However, the 2022 season crushed those hopes and expectations as the Canadiens fell to 32nd place overall and are now in the running for the top pick in the 2022 Entry Draft. A major reason, beyond injuries and COVID protocols, has been a massive leadership vacuum left behind with Carey Price and more importantly team captain Shea Weber being absent.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

3 Takeaways From Oilers’ 2-1 Win Over the Sharks – 4/5/22

For the first time in four months, the Edmonton Oilers are waking up in second place in the Pacific Division, after defeating the San Jose Sharks 2-1 in overtime at SAP Center on Tuesday (April 5). With the win, the Oilers lept over the Los Angeles Kings to take sole...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hockey Writers

Oilers’ Top NCAA Prospect Carter Savoie Could Turn Pro After Frozen Four

Carter Savoie and the Denver Pioneers will take on the Michigan Wolverines in a National Semifinal at the NCAA Frozen Four in Boston on Thursday (April 7). The victorious team will advance to play the winner of the other semifinal, Minnesota vs. Minnesota State, for the National Championship on Saturday.
DENVER, CO
The Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Spezza, Matthews, Marner & Special Teams

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs’ News & Rumors, I’ll take a look at Jason Spezza’s return to Dallas where he played with the Stars for five seasons. Second, I’ll look at the amazing season put up by both Auston Matthews AND Mitch Marner. I put AND in caps because they are so much better together than alone.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Rangers Get a Winner with Undrafted Free Agent Bobby Trivigno

The New York Rangers acquired four players before the trade deadline (all are set to become unrestricted free agents after this season) to help them right now. The Blueshirts are in a position to make the playoffs for the first time in five years, and their deadline acquisitions give them much-needed depth. However, in addition to acquiring players with expiring contracts, the Rangers also signed undrafted free agent Bobby Trivigno, a Long Island native, who could end up helping them for years to come.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Fraser Minten – 2022 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

2021-22 Team: Kamloops Blazers (WHL) NHL Central Scouting: 34th (amongst NA skaters) Fraser Minten is a dependable two-way center who has thrived as the Kamloops Blazers’ second-line center this season. In 63 games so far he has 19 goals and 33 assists for 52 points. He is also a big part of the Blazers’ special teams accumulating 19 power-play points and chipping in with a shorthanded goal.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs Commentary: Matthews, Marner, Campbell, Abruzzese

In what could be a playoff first-round preview the Toronto Maple Leafs rode into Tampa Bay and came away with a 6-2 win over the Lightning. There were a number of positive takeaways in the game for the Maple Leafs. In this edition of Maple Leafs’ commentary, we’ll share our...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

3 Oilers Who Could Be Trade Candidates in 2022 Offseason

With 12 games to go in the 2021-22 season, things are going pretty well for the Edmonton Oilers. They have won four straight games to improve to 40-25-5, and as a result sit just one point shy of the Los Angeles Kings for second in the Pacific Division. Despite the great play as of late, however, their season has been far from perfect.
NHL
theScore

Sabres miss playoffs for NHL-record 11th straight season

The Buffalo Sabres didn't play Wednesday night, but they still managed to set a dubious historical benchmark. The Sabres were officially eliminated from playoff contention when the Washington Capitals beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3. Buffalo has now failed to qualify for the postseason in a league-worst 11 straight seasons.
BUFFALO, NY
The Hockey Writers

Windsor Spitfires’ Weekly: April Fools’ Sweep Means Title Chance

At the start of the 2021-22 Ontario Hockey League (OHL) season, the Windsor Spitfires were loaded with potential but lacked real experience. With just a few weeks left in the regular season, though, they’ve battled and given themselves a chance at glory. After a big weekend to start April, they now control their own fate as they march towards a conference title.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Puljujarvi Might Provide More Value For Oilers If He Stops Scoring

It seems incredibly odd to say that a player would be more valuable to their team if he’s not getting goals, but such might be the case for Jesse Puljujarvi who is having a solid season despite not actually scoring all that much. In fact, if he rarely scores again this season, but keeps doing what he’s doing on the ice, he might provide more value to the Oilers long-term.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

3 Takeaways From Avalanche’s 6-4 Win Over Penguins – 4/5/22

The Colorado Avalanche have been front-runners all season, and they continued that trend on Tuesday by becoming the first team to clinch a playoff spot. The Avs won their fourth game in a row, kicking off a three-game road trip with a 6-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins. It’s the...
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

NHL Odds: Oilers vs. Sharks prediction, odds, pick and more – 4/5/2022

Two teams moving in different directions will collide this Tuesday night, as the Edmonton Oilers take on the San Jose Sharks. The Oilers have looked unbeatable for some time now, but they can’t be overconfident against a still-dangerous Sharks team that is playing at home. That’s also despite the Oilers have been undefeated in games against San Jose this season. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NHL odds series, which includes our Oilers-Sharks prediction, odds, and pick we have laid out below.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs’ Biggest Opponent In the Playoffs Will Be Themselves

The Toronto Maple Leafs wrapped up one of their most dominant stretches of the season on Tuesday night. After a period where their goaltending situation essentially dissolved in thin air and they dropped crucial points to lottery teams like the Montreal Canadiens, Buffalo Sabres, and Arizona Coyotes, the Maple Leafs went on a bit of a tear and beat each of their top Atlantic Division competition in convincing fashion.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

3 Takeaways From Islanders’ Loss vs. Stars – 4/5/22

The New York Islanders started their three-game road trip with a 3-2 loss to the Dallas Stars. After winning four games in a row, the Islanders struggled in all three zones and lost to a Stars team that is fighting for a playoff spot in the Western Conference. The Islanders...
