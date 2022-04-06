ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Recreational Marijuana Sales Up In Illinois

 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the article(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File) Recreational marijuana sales are up in...

CNET

Marijuana Legalization: Which States Is Weed Legal In?

Though marijuana is legal for medicinal purposes in 37 states -- and recreationally in 18 -- the use, possession or sale of cannabis is still prohibited by federal statute. That's created a significant disconnect that an increasing number of lawmakers are eager to reconcile: In a letter last month, Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, Senate finance committee chair Sen. Ron Wyden and Sen. Cory Booker invited their colleagues to help draft legislation that would end the federal ban and lift state-sanctioned dispensaries out of legal limbo.
Illinois State
Illinois Government
CBS Baltimore

With Vote To Legalize On The Horizon, Recreational Marijuana Approval Remains High, Poll Finds

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two-thirds of Marylanders support legalizing the recreational use of marijuana, according to the latest Goucher College poll released Tuesday. Support for the legalization of cannabis is at its highest point since Goucher College starting polling around marijuana in October 2013. Although a majority of those polled supported legalization, there was some clear division in support along party lines. Among Democrats, 77% support while 18% percent oppose it. More Republicans are supporting legalizing marijuana use than ever before, with 50% of those polled supporting the move and 47% opposing it. Among independents, 60% support it and 34% oppose it. Only 57% of residents supported legalizing...
PIX11

Do Pennsylvania voters want to legalize recreational marijuana?

(WHTM) — Whether or not recreational marijuana use should be legalized in Pennsylvania has been at the center of conversation for a while now. Pennsylvania’s general assembly held a hearing on the legalization for the first time in history in February this year with one county district attorney saying, “Get on board. Start the regulation. […]
WGN Radio

Illinois lawmakers look to protect workers for off-the-job marijuana use

Illinois State Rep. Bob Morgan from the 58th District joined Lisa Dent and Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss how he and other lawmakers are hoping to pass a proposal that would protect workers from getting fired for off-the-job marijuana use. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow […]
1440 WROK

Illinois Legal Weed Sales Down, But Illegal Sales Are Up

Looking at some of the latest legal marijuana sales numbers here in Illinois might leave you with the impression that some (actually, a lot) of Illinois' marijuana fans have kept the phone number of their "weed guy." That impression seems to be quite accurate. When People Who Have Left Illinois...
The State Journal-Register

Lawmakers reject bill written in response to Blue Cross-Springfield Clinic controversy

The Illinois House of Representatives rejected a measure Wednesday night designed to provide protection to consumers in the case of a contract dispute between an insurance company and a health care provider.  "The main gist of it is to provide network adequacy, to get rid of ghost networks, and transparency," said Rep. Sue Scherer, D-Decatur, on the House floor Scherer is the chief sponsor of the bill.  ...
SPRINGFIELD, IL

