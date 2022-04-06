Macon County set to receive $217K for emergency food, shelter programs

On March 8, the Hays County Commissioners Court approved and received a $126,721 grant from the Texas Department of State Health Services for public health emergency preparedness. Per the contract for the grant funding, the county was required to chip in $12,672, or 10% of the DSHS grant, for a total of $139,393 for fiscal year 2022-23. This is the fifth year in a row that the county has received funding from the DSHS for “activities in support of the Public Health Emergency Preparedness Cooperative Agreement from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to advance public health preparedness,” according to the contract.

HAYS COUNTY, TX ・ 23 DAYS AGO