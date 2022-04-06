ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon County, IL

Macon County set to receive $217K for emergency food, shelter programs

By HERALD, REVIEW
Herald & Review
 23 hours ago

DECATUR — Macon County is set to receive $217,702 in federal funding that will be distributed to local agencies offering emergency food and shelter programs. Local qualifying agencies have until...

herald-review.com

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
Macon County, IL
Society
Local
Illinois Government
Macon County, IL
Government
County
Macon County, IL
City
Decatur, IL
Sandusky Register

Food pantry receives support

BELLEVUE — A program at Bellevue’s food pantry, in danger of shutting down, received some generous donations that will keep it afloat. Last week, students and staff from Bellevue Middle School donated more than 2,000 items to Bellevue Fish & Loaves Food Pantry. Bellevue Mayor Kevin Strecker is...
BELLEVUE, OH
Herald & Review

Primaries to set stage for fall battles for Macon County Board

DECATUR — Republican voters in two of Macon County’s five county board districts will have a primary, setting the stage for incumbent-heavy battles in the fall. The primaries are needed to whittle the list of Republican candidates down to three in the new District 4 and District 5.
MACON COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lrb 217 Rrb
WSFA

Macon County Commissioner Robert ‘Mike’ Berry dies

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Macon County officials confirm that District 4 Commissioner Robert “Mike” Berry died Monday night. District 3 Commissioner Ernest Magruder and EMA Director Frank Lee both said Berry suffered a medical emergency at the meeting. An ambulance was called, and Berry died at the hospital, both confirmed.
MACON COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Community Impact Austin

Hays County Commissioners Court receives $126K grant from state for public health emergency preparedness

On March 8, the Hays County Commissioners Court approved and received a $126,721 grant from the Texas Department of State Health Services for public health emergency preparedness. Per the contract for the grant funding, the county was required to chip in $12,672, or 10% of the DSHS grant, for a total of $139,393 for fiscal year 2022-23. This is the fifth year in a row that the county has received funding from the DSHS for “activities in support of the Public Health Emergency Preparedness Cooperative Agreement from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to advance public health preparedness,” according to the contract.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
Newswatch 16

Emergency homeless shelter in need of repairs

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The Saving Grace Shelter in Williamsport houses people who are in need of emergency housing. "The average stay here is about 30 days. So our goal is to connect those who need our resources with other community resources so that they can become self-sufficient and find housing," said Valerie Fessler of the American Rescue Workers.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
The Ithaca Voice

County to receive funding for opioid recovery and mental health crises programs

ITHACA, N.Y.—Kicking off the monthly Health and Human Services Committee meeting was an update about settlement payments that Tompkins County will be receiving from the New York State Association of Counties (NYSAC) for opioid recovery and prevention programs. The settlements stem from lawsuits resolved late last year regarding pharmaceutical companies’ knowledge of the harmful impacts of their products.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
WDAM-TV

Emergency shelters requirements

Jones Co. volunteer fire departments work to contain Laurel attic fire. Multiple volunteer fire departments worked to save a home from a fire that happened in Laurel Tuesday night. Laurel-Jones County Library hosts veterans resource fair. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. The library system hosted its first veterans and military...
LAUREL, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy