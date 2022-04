Connie Mercer, HomeFront founder, has announced that she will transition from her role as CEO on Sept. 30. Mercer laid the groundwork for HomeFront’s mission with volunteers around her kitchen table 31 years ago, and in the years since has built an effective and important organization that stands today as a national model for how to effectively break the cycle of family poverty, according to information provided by HomeFront on March 23.

