This Bay Area City Is One Of The Best Places To Live In America In 2022

By Rebekah Gonzalez
 1 day ago
Niche has released its 2022 Best Cities to Live in America list and of course, a Bay Area city made it into the top 10 . The review site looks at crime rates, public schools, cost of living, job opportunities, and local amenities when ranking cities.

So which Bay Area city is the best to live in America? According to Niche , it's Berkeley ! The lively college town was ranked No. 8 in their Best Cities list as well as No. 7 in Best Cities for Young Professionals in America. Here's what the website has to say about the city:

"Berkeley is a city in California with a population of 121,485. Berkeley is in Alameda County and is one of the best places to live in California. Living in Berkeley offers residents an urban suburban mix feel and most residents rent their homes. In Berkeley there are a lot of bars, restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. Many young professionals live in Berkeley and residents tend to be liberal. The public schools in Berkeley are highly rated."

Berkeley's Niche Report Card includes As in the Public Schools, Good for Families, Nightlife, and Diversity categories. However, it received a C- for Housing but with California's housing crisis , that's to be expected.

To see Niche 's full list of the best cities to live in America, click here .

