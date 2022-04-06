Kourtney Kardashian Posts Romantic Pics of ‘Practice’ Las Vegas Wedding to Travis Barker

Click here to read the full article.

If practice makes perfect then Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker should have the wedding thing down by the time they officially walk down the aisle. After grabbing headlines on Monday (April 4) following reports that the couple tied the knot in an Elvis-impersonator-officiated early morning wedding while in town for the Grammy Awards, Kardashian revealed on Wednesday (April 6) that the ceremony was merely a tequila-fueled trial run.

“Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license),” Kardashian wrote in an Instagram post featuring a series of pics from the pretend blessed event. “Practice makes perfect,” she added after joking that she “found” the snaps on her camera roll.

In the photos, the black leather-clad lovebirds hug, hold hands and kiss in front of the gold-lamé-wearing Presley impersonator, with the last image displaying Kardashian’s bouquet of red roses. According to TMZ — who was first to report the news — the pair visited a wedding chapel in Las Vegas early Monday morning and got hitched by the Elvis impersonator while in town for the Grammy Awards, where Blink-182 drummer Barker performed just hours earlier with Lenny Kravitz and H.E.R.

Sources later confirmed to Billboard that while the pair did visit the chapel, they are not legally married. Rather, the ceremony was just for fun and a photo op for the couple, who have have apparently joked about eloping in Vegas before. They do eventually plan to legally married this year, and as seen in previews for Hulu’s The Kardashians are focused on having a baby.

Despite the Vegas lark being just for funsies, Barker’s ex, Celebrity Big Brother star Shanna Moakler — who was married to Travis from 2004-2008 and shares two children with him — reportedly congratulated the couple and told People magazine in a statement, “I wish them the best that life has to offer on their journey together.”

See the snaps below.

