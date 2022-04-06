ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s How the Backstreet Boys Reacted to Learning Why Machine Gun Kelly Threw Up at Their Concert

By Glenn Rowley
 23 hours ago

Normally, when a fan throws up at your show, it’s not a great thing. But the Backstreet Boys learned on Wednesday (April 6) that Machine Gun Kelly did just that for a surprisingly hilarious reason.

The pop -punk rocker admitted during a recent visit to the The Kelly Clarkson Show that his physical reaction was brought on by the intensity and volume of the screaming fans as the boy band made their grand entrance at a stop on their Millennium Tour.

“Fortunately, we hadn’t started singing yet,” quipped AJ McLean after Clarkson relayed the story during the band’s appearance on her show. “So that’s wasn’t why he threw up, so that’s a good thing. That’s a good thing.”

When the host went on to describe the “different ball game” and “different frequency” of cheers that comes with boy band fandom, the mostly female crowd proved her point by erupting into high-pitched adoration.

“We missed that,” Nick Carter said, responding to the audience. “It’s been two years since we’ve performed … And honestly, I feel like now, especially with the way everything is in the world, entertainment is so needed right now. Like, our job is so important to get people’s minds off of the stuff out there, you know?”

Jumping in, McLean added, “It’s a different kind of energy, and we thrive on that energy, you know? I mean, don’t get me wrong, our kids were so happy that we were home for this last two years, but … our wives were like, ‘You have to go back to work. Please go back to work.'”

The veteran boy band’s DNA World Tour kicks back into gear with two special weekends of shows at The Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas on April 8 and 9, and 15 and 16.

During their appearance, the quintet also faced off in a hilariously heated game of “Throw Me a Line,” successfully identifying — and singing — hits by fellow boy bands like Boyz II Men and *NSYNC .

Watch a snippet of Backstreet Boys’ interview with Clarkson below.

