Eugene, OR

Report: Guard Chanaya Pinto becomes latest women’s hoopster to transfer

By Don Smalley
 23 hours ago

Mark down Chanaya Pinto as the latest Oregon Ducks women’s basketball player to transfer out of the program.

According to The Oregonian’s James Crepea, the 6-foot-1 forward from Northwest Florida State College was a two-time Junior College All-American before coming to Eugene. In her one and only season as a Duck, Pinto averaged 2.9 points and 2.4 rebounds a game in just 11.4 minutes.

As the season went along, Pinto was used primarily as a fourth-quarter defensive specialist. Her energetic defensive pressure caused havoc with opponents. She had 18 steals for the season.

Pinto becomes the fifth Oregon player to transfer out of Kelly Graves’ program. The Ducks did announce the arrival of a player transferring into Oregon as former Arizona State guard Taya Hanson will use her last year of eligibility to play in Eugene.

