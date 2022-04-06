ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Player Could Seek Manchester United Return In the Summer For More Opportunities

Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira could seek a return to the club in the summer instead of seeking a transfer right away, claims a report.

Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira could seek a return to the club in the summer instead of seeking a transfer right away, claims a report.

Pereira was loaned out to Flamengo in the summer and there has been talk of a permanent move to the Brazilian club, even though links with French club and Dutch clubs has emerged over the last week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49xDQF_0f1ErT0e00

Goal Brazil have reported about the situation of Pereira, claiming that the midfielder is dissatisfied with his situation at Flamengo because he's been benched by Paulo Sousa in recent weeks.

People close to the player have told the outlet that he prefers going back to United over staying at Flamengo, as United could offer him more chances to explore a move elsewhere.

Flamengo haven't gone forward with the permanent move, with previous reports stating that a fee has already been agreed.

The midfielder has made 32 appearances for Flamengo since joining, scoring five times.

