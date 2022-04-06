Weather Foreast

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleA cloudy, cool and breezy afternoon...

WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
NECN

First Alert for Saturday Snow: Some Areas Could See 6 to 12 Inches

New England is enjoying a breather between weather systems Thursday and Friday, with both afternoons seeing high temperatures near 50 degrees. On Thursday, this means melting snow – much of which clung to tree limbs and power lines – will initially fall in big, sloppy clumps as temperatures warm, then lead to puddles and road spray later in the afternoon.
KXLY

The storm is here; High Wind Warning all day Monday – Mark

It’s going to be a windy Monday. A strong storm has arrived, bringing high, gusty winds, rain and heavy mountain snow. Expect these conditions throughout the day. A High Wind Warning is in effect for most of the region and will be in place through late tonight. Rain will...
Daily Voice

New Storm System Will Lead To Change In Weather Pattern

An early spring cold snap that has made it feel more like late January than late March will be followed by the arrival of a new storm system that will lead to a return of more seasonable temperatures. The cold snap continues Tuesday, March 29 with sunny skies, temperatures in...
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
natureworldnews.com

Cold Weather With Strong Winds And Snow Will Sweep Across Northern US

A dose of winter weather and high winds is forecast to travel from the northern Rockies to the Upper Midwest, putting residents in the north-central United States in for another nasty week. Early in the week, the storm is forecast to hit the West Coast first, bringing rain and mountain...
AccuWeather

Snow, cold making a comeback in Northeast

Biting winds and snow showers have made the last weekend of March look and feel more like February in the Northeast as winter returns with a vengeance. AccuWeather meteorologists say the clock is ticking on the wintry weather, however, with the cold expected to ease up during the last days of the month.
KTUL

Improving weather for Tuesday

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Clouds will gradually exit the area as we head into Tuesday afternoon, but not completely clear out. Look for a north breeze and highs in the mid- to upper 60s across the area. Wednesday, the south winds crank up and temperatures will warm into the...
TMJ4 News

Rain and snow showers on Friday, snow squalls possible

Friday a few isolated showers are possible early, with a better chance for rain and snow showers Friday afternoon and Friday evening. Late afternoon and evening some heavy bursts of snow are possible. Those snow showers combined with wind gusts of 30-40 mph may result in snow squalls.
natureworldnews.com

Heavier Storm to Bring Extreme Weather All Over American Northwest

After a storm passed through the Northwest on Saturday and Sunday, a second, heavier storm is anticipated to hit the region early next week, bringing flooding rain, severe winds, and mountain snow. First Two Storms. The first of two storms that delivered precipitation to the northwest United States dumped over...
The Tribune

Denver weather: Wet weather is on the way

Denver will enjoy a beautiful day on Tuesday, but Denverites could see snow fall over the next few days. According to the National Weather Service, Denver will be sunny and warm on Tuesday. The high temperature is forecast to hit 69 degrees. The plains could experience some elevated fire conditions with some winds. Overnight temperatures will drop to 37 degrees downtown.
KTRE

Monday’s Weather: First Alert Weather Day

EAST TEXAS (KLTV?KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas. It’s a First Alert Weather Day today with likely thunderstorms in the forecast. Clouds are increasing this morning and winds are already picking up. Expect a warm, breezy day ahead. A few scattered showers are possible during the day with a few thunderstorms developing by afternoon. Some strong storms are possible this afternoon and early evening. However, even if you miss the afternoon development, another line of thunderstorms is expected late tonight and into early tomorrow morning. Any thunderstorms that develop today or overnight have the potential for becoming strong to severe. All types of severe weather are possible from flooding to hail along with damaging winds and isolated tornadoes. The rain will end from north to south tomorrow morning and it will be breezy and cooler through midweek.
KELOLAND TV

Mild March Weather Continues

Good morning! It is a foggy morning across parts of KELOLAND, including the Sioux Falls area. The areas shaded in gray are included in a Dense Fog Advisory through mid morning. A mild afternoon is ahead for KELOLAND and that means high fire danger for parts of the region. A...
Sierra Sun

Truckee-Tahoe weather: Snow showers likely on Monday

Snow showers are likely on Monday, the National Weather Service said. It’ll be sunny to mostly sunny through the weekend. Today’s high will reach 71. Lows will land at 39 tonight. Highs will climb to 67 on Friday, 58 on Saturday, and 53 on Sunday. Lows will settle...
