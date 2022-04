CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When it comes to what school safety should look like, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is taking the approach of letting the community help with that vision. The district is holding its second of six “Let’s talk about Safety” meetings Monday night. They will ask for input from students, parents and others who are concerned about helping make schools safer. That includes Will Adams, the founder of True Blue, which works to end violence in local communities.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 17 DAYS AGO