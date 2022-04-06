County debates ballot board roles

SPRINGFIELD - In a rare move last week, the state Senate rejected a gubernatorial appointee to the Illinois Prisoner Review Board (PRB) that passed through its Executive Appointment Committee with a recommendation. The Senate vote may be the beginning salvo in the battle of the remaining Prisoner Review Board appointments and other criminal justice reform measures. On Tuesday PRB member Jeff Mears did not get the required 30 votes in the Senate to keep his board post. The remaining PRB appointees - Ken Tupy, Jared Bohland, LeAnn Miller, Oreal James and Eleanor Kaye Wilson - must be approved by the Senate by close of business on Monday or they are automatically approved. Gov. J.B. Pritzker has said the task of the PRB is passing judgment on people who have done "terrible things," including those convicted of murdering police and children. Those people include Paula Sims who has admitted she killed her newborn daughters, Heather in 1989 and Loralei in 1986, but contended she suffered from postpartum psychosis.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO