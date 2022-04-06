ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Citations issued regarding lot used for commercial vehicle parking on Lawrence Ave. in Jefferson Park, where empty lots and failed redevelopment opportunities are all too common

By nadignewspapers@aol.com
nadignewspapers.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe city Department of Buildings has issued citations regarding the condition of a longtime gravel lot used for the parking of limousines and buses at 5225-5301 W. Lawrence Ave. in the Jefferson Park business district. “It’s become an eyesore, and it doesn’t do anything to help the business district,”...

nadignewspapers.com

Comments / 0

Related
WBTV

Rowan Commissioners to consider proposal to use mall parking lot for truck driver training range

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - When the property that included the parking lot at the Kannapolis Intimidators baseball stadium in Kannapolis was sold, Rowan-Cabarrus Community College (RCCC) lost a valuable space that was used to train truck drivers. Rowan County Commissioners will now consider letting the school use the parking lot at the West End Plaza for that training.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
The Richmond Standard

Pocket park coming to vacant San Pablo lot

A new pocket park is slated to be built on a vacant property in San Pablo. The Bush Avenue Pocket Park will soon feature swings, an exercise loop, fitness machines, shade structures, other play equipment and native plants, as envisioned by local residents, according to the city. The pocket park...
WCIA

Urbana businesses debate downtown parking lot use

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – The city of Urbana wants to turn a parking lot into a money-making opportunity – but surrounding business owners are divided. They’re requesting proposals to use a downtown parking lot for arts and culture activities and to generate sales tax revenue. That lot is behind Rose Bowl Tavern – a music […]
URBANA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Traffic
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Traffic
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
City
Jefferson Park, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parking Garages#Street Parking#Parking Lots#Department Of Buildings#The Mega Group
Itemlive.com

Minor crashes into MBTA parking lot in Lynn

LYNN — A minor caused a car crash and substantial damage to parked vehicles at the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) Lynn Bus Garage on Western Avenue on Friday morning. The post Minor crashes into MBTA parking lot in Lynn appeared first on Itemlive.
LYNN, MA
SCDNReports

Woman Shoots Up In Holiday Inn Parking Lot

Downtown businesses are continually complaining to the police about drug and vagrant activity. The latest incident report came from the parking lot of the Holiday Inn. A witness reported a woman sitting in a beat-up red van. The caller said the woman had tied up her arm and was ready to shoot up.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy