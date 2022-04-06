Citations issued regarding lot used for commercial vehicle parking on Lawrence Ave. in Jefferson Park, where empty lots and failed redevelopment opportunities are all too common
The city Department of Buildings has issued citations regarding the condition of a longtime gravel lot used for the parking of limousines and buses at 5225-5301 W. Lawrence Ave. in the Jefferson Park business district. “It’s become an eyesore, and it doesn’t do anything to help the business district,”...nadignewspapers.com
