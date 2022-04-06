Hop over to the Bayshore egg hunt

Picnic blankets have many lives, and relying on these sturdy squares of cloth to only serve our summer whims is to not realize all of the purposes they can and should serve. A picnic blanket might add warmth in the winter, during a television binge, or it could serve as an element in a blanket fort. And do our pets love the burrow-ready coziness of a picnic blanket? They do, and they often make the fuzzy fabric their own.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 16 DAYS AGO