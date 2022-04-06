ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Hop over to the Bayshore egg hunt

By Molly Snyder
On Milwaukee
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's finally starting to feel like spring around here, so Bayshore's Bunny Hop & Egg Hunt, presented by Kilwins Milwaukee, sounds timely and fun. The celebration takes place Saturday, April 9 from 1 to...

onmilwaukee.com

Comments / 1

#Bayshore#Dj#The Egg#Bunny Hop Egg Hunt
