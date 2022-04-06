ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

AUDIO: Night Again – “Out of Body”

By Bslowbro
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleNight Again is the indie rock project of Milwaukee expat Jamie Yanda – he’s out with his debut album. Incorporating elements ranging from...

Melody’s Echo Chamber – “Alma”

Later this month, the French psych-pop great Melody Prochet, better known to most of us as Melody’s Echo Chamber, will release Emotional Eternal, her third album. Prochet recorded the LP with Dungen’s Reine Fiske and the Amazing’s Fredrik Swahn, the same collaborators who worked with her on 2018’s Bon Voyage, her last album. We’ve already posted the early tracks “Looking Backward” and “Personal Message,” and now Prochet has shared a new song called “Alma.”
How Heart rescued a song from obscurity and created an 80s power ballad monster

The late 80s produced more monumental power ballads per square inch than any other decade. And few power ballads were as monumental as Heart’s Alone. A towering, 12-tier wedding cake of a song accompanied by a leather- ’n’-lace-heavy video that looked like it had been wrenched from the dreams of gothic novelist Anne Rice, this slab of baroque drama gave the Seattle band their biggest ever US hit, and sealed their resurgence following a career-threatening slump in the first half of the decade.
Wisconsin Entertainment
Mira Calix Cause of Death Mysterious: Complex Electronic Musician Dead

Mira Calix, a musician, popularly known for her electronic music, complex and highly-imaginative songs, has passed away. According to The Guardian, her record label, Warp Records, confirmed the producer's death. However, they did not disclose the cause of her death and her age. The label took to social media to...
Behind the Meaning of the Song “Black Betty” by Ram Jam

The thing about songs—especially blues songs—is that their origins can often have long roots. That is especially the case with the hit track “Black Betty” from the ’70s British-American rock band Ram Jam. The song, which was made famous more recently in the 2001 film Blow, is an all-time rocker, buoyed by big guitars and a big voice. But while it rose to fame again in the early 21st century, the song’s beginnings started in the early 20th.
Lorde Hangs Out With Lorde, Lordeself and Lorde Again

It's been roughly half a year since Lorde invited us to sink our toes into the sand and soak up the sun with her third studio album, Solar Power. And while Lorde being fully in her Dave Matthews Band era was a little bit of an adjustment for those of us still wallowing in our Melodrama-feels, the bliss-filled record still managed to make us yearn for a laid-back tropical getaway.
In their latest album, Parquet Courts remain hard to define

Parquet Courts are a rock band. They're a post-punk band. A garage-rock band. They're a bit experimental. They're kind of funky? On their latest album, Sympathy For Life, they remain hard to define, bringing in more synths, keyboards and dance than ever before — but as always, that array of sounds forms the foundation for lyricist Andrew Savage's razor-sharp poetry.
Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson Voice Cops in Rush’s Animated ‘YYZ’ Video

Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson voice a pair of oblivious cops in Rush’s new animated "YYZ" video, which promotes their upcoming deluxe reissue of 1981’s Moving Pictures. The clip, produced by Fantoons Animation Studios, unfolds like a shadowy noir comedy starring the various characters who appear on designer Hugh Syme’s pun-laden Moving Pictures cover — specifically, a group of "mourners" and a crew "moving" large paintings (including one of Rush’s iconic Starman logo).
T.I. goes onstage, takes mic; has heated exchange with comedian (video)

And just like that, T.I. let his temper land him on Page One. Again. The rapper lost his cool on Monday, April 4 at Our Bar ATL, a restaurant and bar in downtown Atlanta. It was open mic night, and the host, comedian Lauren Knight, reportedly joked about the sexual assault allegations against the rapper and his wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris. Whatever was said prompted T.I. to march to the stage to lodge his objection.
Alex Lifeson’s Envy of None Release New Song ‘Look Inside’

Alex Lifeson's new band, Envy of None, has released the second song from its upcoming debut album. You can watch the video for "Look Inside" below. Envy of None features the Rush guitarist, along with Andy Curran, Alfio Annibalini and singer Maiah Wynne. “Maiah’s lilting vocal performance was an inspiration,"...
The Thing About Pam's composers were tasked with coming up with a “minimalistic, playful Jaws" theme, plus a slurping sound

Sonya Belousova and Giona Ostinelli, the composing team whose music for The Witcher became a viral hit in early 2020, tell Variety they spent five months trying to capture the sound of Renée Zellweger's Pam Hupp. “This is a true-crime, network show,” says Ostinelli, “and there is a certain sound that goes with this. We needed to do something completely different.” So they had to come up with a theme that, says Belousova, "is a very short, a few-note motif combined with a predatory march.” They also had to capture a sound for Pam's slurpee-drinking habit. “Giona is a master slurper,” Belousova says with a laugh. “It’s not only in the score but they’re also using it in the sound design.”
Spiritual healing

Black Ensemble Theater’s first play back since the pandemic, an original from founder Jackie Taylor (she wrote, produced, directed, and choreographed), is exactly what the title states—an out-of-body, communal experience that creates the physical “togetherness” we’ve missed for so long. It’s an energizing and participatory homage to the Black church experience, which as the cast shares, “ain’t no ‘I’m just gonna sit here and listen kind of place.’” This particular service is led by a group of passionate griots in the West African storytelling tradition, with each griot/congregation member taking a turn teaching (and singing) life lessons based on their own experiences. The soundtrack is primarily crowd-pleasing gospel and soul hits (think Lionel Richie, Kirk Franklin, Al Green), with a few Taylor originals interspersed.
Hercules & Love Affair – “Poisonous Storytelling” (Feat. ANOHNI & Budgie)

In February, Hercules & Love Affair — aka producer Andy Butler — announced a new LP, In Amber, the first project since 2007’s Omnion. It’s especially notable that Butler is teaming back up with ANOHNI, who famously co-wrote and sang on five songs from Hercules & Love Affair’s self-titled debut. We’ve already heard “Grace,” and now ANOHNI is guesting on the new Hercules & Love Affair single “Poisonous Storytelling,” which also features drumming from Siouxsie and the Banshees’ Budgie.
The Perfect Night Out

Early Warning Signs of Multiple Sclerosis That No One Should Ignore. Up to $900 "Grocery Benefit" Everyone on Medicare Can Apply For. Brain Surgeon: Do This to Relieve Tinnitus and Hearing Loss (It's Genius!) The Magic Metal Windmill Everyone in San Jose is Talking About. California Say Bye to Your...
