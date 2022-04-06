AUDIO: Night Again – “Out of Body”

Sonya Belousova and Giona Ostinelli, the composing team whose music for The Witcher became a viral hit in early 2020, tell Variety they spent five months trying to capture the sound of Renée Zellweger's Pam Hupp. “This is a true-crime, network show,” says Ostinelli, “and there is a certain sound that goes with this. We needed to do something completely different.” So they had to come up with a theme that, says Belousova, "is a very short, a few-note motif combined with a predatory march.” They also had to capture a sound for Pam's slurpee-drinking habit. “Giona is a master slurper,” Belousova says with a laugh. “It’s not only in the score but they’re also using it in the sound design.”

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO