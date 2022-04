Ronda Rousey has not competed in mixed martial arts since UFC 207 in December 2016, losing to Amanda Nunes 48 seconds into the first round in a failed attempt at winning back the UFC Women's Bantamweight Championship. The UFC Hall of Famer has since gotten married, had a child, launched her pro wrestling career with the WWE and sporadically continued her acting career, seemingly putting her MMA life behind her. But on an episode of The MMA Hour this week, current Bantamweight Champion Julianna Pena openly called out Rousey for choosing to leave the sport after back-to-back losses.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO