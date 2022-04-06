ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana woman jailed after leaving drugs in child’s lunch bag, police say

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
 23 hours ago

WEST MONROE, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) — A Louisiana woman was arrested after police said she left meth and other drugs in her four-year-old’s lunch bag.

On Tuesday, Louisiana State Police received a call from the staff of a local child care facility. Once authorities arrived, they learned that 35-year-old Jennifer M. Wise left methamphetamine, clonazepam, and Xanax in her 4-year-old child’s lunch bag when she took the child to the daycare.

When authorities spoke with Wise, she told them she possessed an “eight ball” of meth in her room and gave officers consent to search her home.

Jennifer M. Wise

According to troopers, they found approximately nine grams of meth, digital scales, and numerous plastic baggies in her bedroom. Wise was then transported to Metro Narcotics and questioned about the narcotics found in her home and her child’s lunch bag.

According to Wise, she purchased the narcotics for $75 on Monday and admitted that the drugs found in her child’s lunch bag belonged to her. Wise told troopers that she misplaced the drugs and was looking for them.

Woman who was mastermind in her employee’s death gets life in prison

Wise was then taken to the Ouachita Correctional Center and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a person under 17 years of age, possession of drug paraphernal, and violation of uniform controlled dangerous substances law.

