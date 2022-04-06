ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Islanders End of Year Success Provides Hope for Next Season

The New York Islanders have had a tough season to say the least. From the 13-game road trip at the start the season to the many injuries and COVID outbreaks, it has been tough to stay consistent. Even with the team being far out of the playoffs, the Isles encouraging play...

Sabres Show Signs Of Progress With Strong March

The Buffalo Sabres have had a tough go of things over the last decade, missing the playoffs for 10 straight seasons and on the way to their 11th straight season without a playoff berth. For the most part during the 2021-22 regular season, things have gone as expected: the Sabres are near the bottom of the overall NHL standings, and they have had long stretches without wins on multiple occasions. March was a different month for this team though. In the month of March, the Sabres posted an 8-3-3 record in 15 games, and built up an impressive 8-game point streak before it was snapped with a 5-3 loss against the Florida Panthers, their second game in April. They have shown signs of real growth, progress, and chemistry. Perhaps that’s why general manager (GM) Kevyn Adams stayed relatively quiet at the NHL trade deadline.
Radek Faksa's shorthanded goal pushes Stars past Islanders

Radek Faksa’s short-handed goal midway through the second period gave the Dallas Stars a 3-2 win over the New York Islanders on Tuesday night. Marian Studenic and Tyler Seguin also scored for the Stars, who moved into the Western Conference’s second wild-card spot. They’re a point ahead of Vegas and one point behind Nashville. Jake Oettinger made 19 saves, including back-to-back stops on Adam Pelech and Mathew Barzal in the closing minutes.
St. Louis hosts Seattle after Tarasenko's 2-goal game

Seattle Kraken (22-41-6, eighth in the Pacific) vs. St. Louis Blues (39-20-10, third in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken visit St. Louis after Vladimir Tarasenko scored two goals in the Blues' 5-1 win over the Coyotes. The Blues are 27-8-6 in Western Conference games. St. Louis leads the...
Who has the most goals in NHL history?

Wayne Gretzky currently has the most goals in NHL history, but could his No.1 spot be challenged?. Wayne Gretzky started his career with the Edmonton Oilers in 1979 and led his team in goals and assists in his rookie season. He finished his rookie season with 51 goals and 86 assists, and was one of hockey’s brightest stars for the remainder of his career.
'We know how to do it' | Sabres adjust, battle back to beat Hurricanes

Don Granato summed the up the current stretch of the Sabres' schedule, with games against the Eastern Conference's top teams on an every-other-night basis, in one short sentence. "You know it's a daunting task ahead each and every night," he said. The challenge became even more intimidating on Tuesday when...
The Hockey Writers

Historic Season Continues for Playoff-Bound Panthers

With a 5-3 win over the Sabres in Buffalo on Sunday, the Florida Panthers officially punched their ticket to the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The 48-15-6 Panthers are the first team this year to clinch a spot in the postseason. After making the playoffs twice in their first 18 seasons, they have now made the postseason in three straight years.
Sabres playoff drought reaches NHL-record 11th consecutive season

Since the start of March the Buffalo Sabres have been playing their best hockey of the season, going 10-4-3 over their past 17 games and beating a number of playoff teams and Stanley Cup contenders. It is obviously a case of too little, too late, because they are still far...
