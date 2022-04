Click here to read the full article. Pam Kaufman will take on the role of president, consumer products and experiences, effective immediately, at Paramount Global. In addition to leading the consumer products business representing over $5.5 billion in worldwide retail revenue, Kaufman will now have oversight across the Paramount global portfolio of live experiences including hotels, resorts, theme parks, tours, and Broadway, as well as VidCon and gaming. Kaufman will continue to report to Brian Robbins, president and CEO, Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon and chief content officer, kids and family, Paramount Plus and Raffaele Annecchino, president and CEO, Paramount international...

