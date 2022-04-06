ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Video: Clouds with showers for some in New Hampshire, sunshine for others

By Kevin Skarupa
WMUR.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSome unsettled weather takes hold for the rest of the work week as we go in and out of showers. A steady rain is expected Thursday night. The next system brushes by southern New Hampshire today. That will mean the...

www.wmur.com

KHQ Right Now

Showers Expected For Saturday, But Sunshine For The First Day of Spring!

Today in Spokane we will see increasing clouds and a calm wind. Overall, we'll see quiet conditions across the Inland Northwest with the daytime high in Spokane around 54 degrees. Tonight, the low will drop to the upper 30s. Our next system arrives on Saturday with widespread rain showers but precipitation amounts are expected to be around one tenth of an inch.
SPOKANE, WA
WMUR.com

Video: Bright, mild Monday; Few flurries possible for parts of New Hampshire

Temperatures turn milder heading into the work week. Couple chances for flurries and light rain this week, otherwise we're dry for the most part with climbing temperatures. We'll be above average almost all week. A bright and milder Monday follows with a few flurries possible, mainly north and west. Temperatures...
ENVIRONMENT
WMUR.com

Video: Sun, clouds with gusty winds

The first full day of spring will bring a chilly wind to start the work week. We'll also be watching a system toward the end of the week that likely brings in more rain and some mixing. Outside of the mountains, this afternoon will feature a sunny sky and cooler...
ENVIRONMENT
State
New Hampshire State
WMUR.com

Video: Mild weather continues with possible showers

Passing showers today with a fairly seasonable and mainly dry stretch ahead through the weekend. Clouds, partial sunshine and breezy conditions this afternoon. Highs will be in the 50s, but temperatures will begin to drop during the afternoon. Cooler air will arrive with a building westerly breeze. A few mixed/snow showers will be possible late in the day and tonight. The mountains may see light accumulation.
ENVIRONMENT
WMUR.com

Video: Some downpours, thunderstorms possible overnight

Aside from a few shower chances, a fairly seasonable and mainly dry stretch is ahead through the weekend. Rain showers and a few downpours or thunderstorms will move through Thursday evening, eventually tapering off. While severe storms aren't expected, there may be a strong gust or two with any thunderstorm. Lows remain tonight, only dropping into the 40s.
ENVIRONMENT
WMUR.com

Video: Clouds then chilly rain, snowy mix for some

MANCHESTER, N.H. — After a windy stretch, there will be lighter winds today as the next system inches closer to New Hampshire, which will have an impact on the Granite State starting later tonight. Sun will give way to clouds today as the next system approaches. Highs will be...
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Video: Partly sunny Friday with spotty showers

Steady rain moves out and some sun makes a return on Friday. More changes follow for the weekend. The last batch of steady, heavy rain will come to an end early Friday morning. Skies become partly sunny on Friday in southern and central New Hampshire with limited breaks, along with a few mixed showers farther north. Temperatures will be warmer, rising into the 40s north and 50s elsewhere.
ENVIRONMENT
WMUR.com

Video: Sunny, warm Friday before some showers move in Saturday

The warmer than normal pattern continues into the end of the week, with the warmest temperatures on Friday. Big changes follow for the weekend as the next system moves in. Some early fog and low clouds giving way to partly sunny skies today. The big story will be the warmer temperatures in the afternoon...some spots reaching the mid/upper 60s away from the coast and far north).
ENVIRONMENT
WMUR.com

Video: Sunny start to St. Patrick's Day before passing showers move through New Hampshire

The warmer than normal pattern continues into the end of the week, with the warmest temps on Friday. Big changes follow for the weekend as the next system moves in. There will be some initial sun, then increasing clouds on St. Patrick's Day with the brightest skies in northern New Hampshire and highs in the 50s. There will be a chance of a shower this afternoon and/or tonight in southern areas as a system passes offshore.
ENVIRONMENT
WMUR.com

Video: Freezing rain, sleet passes through New Hampshire Thursday

The next system moves through Thursday with a mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet, and even a bit of snow for some. A winter weather advisory is in effect for many spots north and west of Manchester through early Thursday afternoon in central and southern New Hampshire and through Thursday night farther north.
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Video: Partially sunny, breezy Monday

As the last of a weekend system moves away, the start of the week will be pleasant ahead of an unsettled stretch for the second half of the week. Any early clouds (and lingering showers) to some sunshine today. It will be with a northwesterly breeze, but temps close to normal (46-546 from north to south).
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WMUR.com

Video: Some sun on breezy day

As the last of a weekend system moves away, the start of the week will be pleasant ahead of an unsettled stretch for the second half of the week. Partly sunny skies this afternoon with a northwesterly breeze, but temps close to normal (46-56 from north to south). 25-35 from...
ENVIRONMENT
WTAJ

Warm for Friday, clouds and showers arrive late

Tonight, we sit under a mainly clear sky. Expect clouds to continue to decrease from the morning showers across our southern counties. Overnight lows sit mild in the low to mid 40s as winds remain light and variable. Also happening tonight is our March full moon, also known as the Worm Moon. Viewing conditions of the moon tonight will be perfect.
ENVIRONMENT
WKTV

Decrease in clouds makes way for sunshine Wednesday

Morning: Mostly cloudy with patchy fog. Mid 30s. Afternoon: Decreasing clouds. High 55. Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 38. Tomorrow: A chance of showers. High 63. Low 40. The weather starts out gloomy and damp this morning, with patchy fog, overcast skies, and temperatures. in the 30s. Clouds move north as a stationary front lifts north. This brings mild weather and sunshine into the area. Highs are expected to climb into the mid 50s! This is 15 degrees above the average high for this time of year.
ENVIRONMENT
WTAJ

Clouds move out tonight, sunshine returns for Monday

Tonight, lingering shower activity will come to an end, and we’ll see decreasing cloud cover. Expect a mostly clear sky overnight with lows dropping into the low and mid-30s. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5-15 mph. Monday we will have a partly to mostly sunny sky...
ENVIRONMENT
WMUR.com

Video: Sunny start to weekend

Other than a spotty shower, a fairly seasonable and mainly dry stretch is ahead through the weekend. Cooler air will arrive this evening with a building breeze. A few mixed/snow showers will be possible tonight up north or across higher terrain and the mountains may see light accumulation. Saturday will...
ENVIRONMENT
WMUR.com

Video: Brisk, sunny first full day of spring in New Hampshire

The first full day of Spring will bring a chilly wind to start the work week. We'll also be watching a system toward the end of the week that likely brings in more rain and some mixing. Outside of the mountains, today will feature a sunny sky and cooler temps...
ENVIRONMENT
NBC Connecticut

Clouds, Scattered Shower for the Start of Spring Sunday

Spring arrived today at 11:33 a.m. The weather for the first day of spring from some sun to start the day with clouds - and a few showers - to finish. A weak disturbance moved through the northeast today and it brought another frontal boundary through the state. That translated to an increase in clouds and a scattered shower by late day or evening.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Scarce Sunshine & Scattered Showers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Areas that had measurable rain last night woke up to dense fog this morning. While most of that has faded away, patchy fog is possible again on this evening. Sunshine will be hard to find today, with clouds sticking around until the overnight hours. We’ll likely see scattered showers today followed by a better chance for rain and even a few thunderstorms tonight. Skies will clear towards sunrise on Friday, so we’ll get a nice dose of sunshine to start the day before clouds filter in once again. Temperatures will be in the low 60s with much colder air on deck for the weekend. A clipper system arrives on Saturday, bringing snow showers to the mountains of western Maryland. Allegany and Garrett Counties could pick up 3-6 inches of snow. No snow for us in central and northern Maryland, just some cold rain showers.  This reminder of winter will leave us with sharply colder temperatures. Highs on Sunday and Monday won’t make it past the mid to upper 40s with overnight numbers in the mid to upper 20s.  Both days will be breezy so subtract at least 5 degrees when you’re thinking about how it will feel!
MARYLAND STATE

