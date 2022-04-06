ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Melody’s Echo Chamber – “Alma”

By Tom Breihan
Stereogum
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLater this month, the French psych-pop great Melody Prochet, better known to most of us as Melody’s Echo Chamber, will release Emotional Eternal, her third album. Prochet recorded the LP with Dungen’s Reine Fiske and the Amazing’s Fredrik Swahn, the same collaborators who worked with her on 2018’s Bon Voyage, her...

www.stereogum.com

Comments / 1

