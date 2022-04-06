ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, SD

Wind Advisory issued for Clay, Lake, Lincoln, McCook, Minnehaha, Turner, Union, Yankton by NWS

weather.gov
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-07 02:03:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-07 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle....

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Esmeralda and Central Nye County, Lincoln County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 12:12:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-20 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Esmeralda and Central Nye County; Lincoln County; Western Clark and Southern Nye County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southern Nevada and southeast California. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Driving will be difficult for high profile vehicles and motorcycles. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BEAVER COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Brown, Clay, Dickinson, Geary, Jackson, Marshall, Morris by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 03:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-18 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Brown; Clay; Dickinson; Geary; Jackson; Marshall; Morris; Nemaha; Pottawatomie; Riley; Wabaunsee; Washington WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and northeast Kansas. * WHEN...Until noon CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BROWN COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Attala, Carroll, Choctaw, Clarke, Clay, Copiah, Covington by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 13:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Attala; Carroll; Choctaw; Clarke; Clay; Copiah; Covington; Forrest; Franklin; Grenada; Hinds; Holmes; Jasper; Jefferson Davis; Jones; Kemper; Lamar; Lauderdale; Lawrence; Leake; Lincoln; Lowndes; Madison; Marion; Montgomery; Neshoba; Newton; Noxubee; Oktibbeha; Rankin; Scott; Simpson; Smith; Webster; Winston; Yazoo WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...In advance of thunderstorms today, south winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central and eastern Mississippi. * WHEN...Through 9 PM CDT Today. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
WSAZ

Winter Storm Watch | 3 to 6 inches likely

(WSAZ) - The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the WSAZ viewing area commencing late Friday night into Saturday. This means the likelihood of significant impacts from snow accumulations. The snow will start as a mixed bag of rain, sleet and wet snow late Friday night...
KIFI Local News 8

Extreme winds forecast for Monday and Tuesday

SOUTHEAST IDAHO (KIFI) - We are expecting some of the windiest conditions we have seen in quite some time for both Monday and Tuesday.   Sustained wind speeds are expected to be between 30-45 mph for the Snake River Plain, Magic Valley, and mountain peaks in central ID and western WY.  Wind gusts could reach 60 to 70 The post Extreme winds forecast for Monday and Tuesday appeared first on Local News 8.
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-06 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A High Wind Watch means there is the potential for a hazardous high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or stronger may occur. Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph possible. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills including Interstate 80 between Laramie and Rawlins. * WHEN...From Monday afternoon through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds may be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers, with a potential high risk for blow overs.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
natureworldnews.com

NOAA – NSW Warns Severe Thunderstorms in Florida, Critical Fire Weather in the Great Plains, and Mountain Snow in the Northwest

The latest weather forecasts reveal that some parts of the United States are still at risk of experiencing isolated severe weather events from Saturday to Monday, April 2 to April 4, affecting areas in the Florida Peninsula, the northern-central Great Plains, and the Pacific Northwest. Weather Forecast. The Weather Prediction...
natureworldnews.com

Cold Weather With Strong Winds And Snow Will Sweep Across Northern US

A dose of winter weather and high winds is forecast to travel from the northern Rockies to the Upper Midwest, putting residents in the north-central United States in for another nasty week. Early in the week, the storm is forecast to hit the West Coast first, bringing rain and mountain...
goodmorningamerica.com

Severe weather heading toward Northeast

Another winter storm has begun to roll in and will soon hit the Northeast with strong winds, rains and a potential blast of snow. With low temperatures and heavy rains hitting the Washington, D.C., metro area, the D.C truckers convoy will not be circling the beltway Wednesday. From Philadelphia to...
WASHINGTON, DC
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Cherokee, Clay by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Cherokee; Clay WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of east Tennessee and southwest North Carolina. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Clay, Greene, Mississippi by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 00:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-27 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Clay; Greene; Mississippi FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Temperatures of 33 to 36 degrees will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee, East Arkansas and Southeast Missouri. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill or harm sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
CLAY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-04 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County; Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County; White Pine County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 9 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...White Pine County, Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County and Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County. * WHEN...From 2 PM to 9 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Blowing dust could further add to any travel difficulties created by the winds.
EUREKA COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Clay, Cleburne by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 02:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-23 03:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Clay; Cleburne FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central Alabama, including the following counties, Calhoun, Clay, Cleburne and Talladega. * WHEN...Until 445 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 146 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This is causing urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Anniston, Oxford, Talladega, Jacksonville, Heflin, Cobb Town, West End-Cobb Town, Saks, Fort McClellan, Weaver, Munford, Hobson City, Waldo, Edwardsville, Anniston Regional Airport, Oxford Lake, Mount Cheaha, Grant Town, Bynum and Blue Mountain.
CLAY COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-20 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. Locally stronger gusts expected on the lee side of the Raft River and Grouse Creek Mountains. * WHERE...Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 3 PM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Strong cross winds may result in difficult travel along I-80, Highway 30, and other east-west oriented roadways. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible.
BOX ELDER COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-21 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Postpone boating plans or stay in safe harbor during the advisory period. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave; Northwest Deserts WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MONDAY * WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...In Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave and Northwest Deserts. In California, Cadiz Basin and San Bernardino County- Upper Colorado River Valley. * WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM Monday. * IMPACTS...Driving will be difficult for high profile vehicles and motorcycles. Strong winds will create dangerous boating conditions on area lakes during the advisory period. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind speeds will be strongest tonight through Monday morning with gusts 50 to 55 mph possible.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 09:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-23 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lincoln WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Wet snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Lincoln County. * WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI

