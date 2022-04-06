Wind Advisory issued for Clay, Lake, Lincoln, McCook, Minnehaha, Turner, Union, Yankton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 02:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-23 03:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Clay; Cleburne FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central Alabama, including the following counties, Calhoun, Clay, Cleburne and Talladega. * WHEN...Until 445 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 146 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This is causing urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Anniston, Oxford, Talladega, Jacksonville, Heflin, Cobb Town, West End-Cobb Town, Saks, Fort McClellan, Weaver, Munford, Hobson City, Waldo, Edwardsville, Anniston Regional Airport, Oxford Lake, Mount Cheaha, Grant Town, Bynum and Blue Mountain.

