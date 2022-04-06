Blowing Dust Warning issued for Dundy, Hitchcock, Red Willow by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 21:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 300 AM CDT for northeastern Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 300 AM CDT for northeastern Texas. Target Area: Bowie; Red River; Titus The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern McCurtain County in southeastern Oklahoma Northwestern Bowie County in northeastern Texas Northern Titus County in northeastern Texas Southern Red River County in northeastern Texas * Until 1015 PM CDT. * At 942 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Clarksville, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Clarksville, Boxelder, De Kalb, Bogata, Avery, Annona, Almont, Beaverdams, Harts Bluff, Lydia, Cuthand, English and Johntown. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
