High Wind Warning issued for Cheyenne, Decatur, Rawlins, Sheridan, Sherman, Thomas by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 13:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM EDT/600 PM CDT/ for southeastern Alabama...the Panhandle of Florida...and southwestern Georgia. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM EDT/600 PM CDT/ for southeastern Alabama...the Panhandle of Florida...and southwestern Georgia. Target Area: Baker; Calhoun; Clay; Decatur; Dougherty; Early; Miller; Randolph; Seminole; Terrell The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Jackson County in the Panhandle of Florida Central Decatur County in southwestern Georgia Miller County in southwestern Georgia Dougherty County in southwestern Georgia Southeastern Clay County in southwestern Georgia Southern Randolph County in southwestern Georgia Baker County in southwestern Georgia Calhoun County in southwestern Georgia Seminole County in southwestern Georgia Early County in southwestern Georgia South central Terrell County in southwestern Georgia * Until 330 PM EDT/230 PM CDT/. * At 153 PM EDT/1253 PM CDT/, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles northwest of Edison to 6 miles southeast of Cottonwood, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Colquitt, Newton, Morgan, Albany, Blakely, Donalsonville, Bainbridge, Edison, Arlington, Columbia, Leary, West Bainbridge, Walker, Douglasville, Centerville, Malone, Gordon, Iron City, Damascus and Brinson. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
