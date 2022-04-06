High Wind Warning issued for Aurora, Beadle, Bon Homme, Brule, Charles Mix, Davison by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 01:25:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-15 06:30:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Charles Mix; Gregory .DISCUSSION Issued at 411 AM CDT Tue Mar 15 2022 Southwesterly winds will be bringing warm and very dry air into the region this afternoon. While the driest air and strongest winds are displaced in time and space, relative humidity values in the mid teens to lower 20s combined with gusts 25-30 mph will create high to extreme fire weather conditions. Timing of most concern will be from 4-6 pm as this is when the surface winds are most aligned in direction with the winds aloft, and is when winds could overperform compared to what is currently expected. As we approach sunset wind speeds will decrease for a couple hours as the boundary layer stabilizes, though they will likely increase again overnight as a low pressure system moves towards the region. People are urged to exercise extreme care with respect to outdoor activities that could cause grass fires. Avoid equipment that can cause sparks near dry grass or brush. Do not toss cigarettes on the ground. Report new fires quickly to the nearest fire department or law enforcement office. EXTREME FIRE DANGER The Grassland Fire Danger Index will reach the extreme category this afternoon. Extreme weather conditions and very low moisture content of grasses, and other dry organic material on the ground, indicate that critical burning conditions exist. All fires have the potential to become large and spread quickly, becoming erratic with extreme behavioral characteristics. No outdoor burning should take place. OUTLOOK FOR WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...The Grassland Fire Danger Index will reach the high category. The grassland fire danger product reflects fire danger for native grasses. It is not intended for cured agricultural crops, nor will it reflect conditions in road ditches which have been mowed.

