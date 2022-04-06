ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Police rescue Edison Bridge jumper after 911 call

By WFTX Digital Team
 23 hours ago
Police in Fort Myers are thanking vigilant witnesses who notified them about a woman who jumped from the Edison Bridge Wednesday.

According to a tweet from the department posted at 12:30 p.m., the Marine Unit responded and "successfully rescued" the woman, who they say jumped from the crest of the bridge.

"These are time-sensitive rescue incidents and we thank witnesses who immediately called 911," the tweet reads.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a United States-based suicide prevention network of over 160 crisis centers that provides 24/7 service via a toll-free hotline with the number 1-800-273-8255. It is available to anyone in suicidal crisis or emotional distress.

KF120
16h ago

Weird. I drove across the other bridge on Tuesday around noon and one lane was blocked by emergency vehicles, with at least three sheriff and coast guard boats in the water below, clearly searching for someone. I didn't see anything in the news on that.

