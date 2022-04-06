Police rescue Edison Bridge jumper after 911 call

Police in Fort Myers are thanking vigilant witnesses who notified them about a woman who jumped from the Edison Bridge Wednesday.

According to a tweet from the department posted at 12:30 p.m., the Marine Unit responded and "successfully rescued" the woman, who they say jumped from the crest of the bridge.

"These are time-sensitive rescue incidents and we thank witnesses who immediately called 911," the tweet reads.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a United States-based suicide prevention network of over 160 crisis centers that provides 24/7 service via a toll-free hotline with the number 1-800-273-8255. It is available to anyone in suicidal crisis or emotional distress.

