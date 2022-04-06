Report: 'No truth' to news of Jets' trade offer to Seahawks for DK Metcalf

Will the Seattle Seahawks hold on to wide receiver DK Metcalf despite myriad trade rumors? Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Metcalf's name was a popular one being discussed on Wednesday in the aftermath of Buffalo Bills Pro Bowler Stefon Diggs becoming the latest big-name wideout to cash in on a long-term contract extension. Players like Metcalf, as well as A.J. Brown, have been floated as the possible wide receivers next in line for a big payday.

The running mate of fellow one-time Pro Bowler Tyler Lockett with the Seahawks, Metcalf was selected by Seattle in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft and secured 58 of his 100 targets for 900 receiving yards and seven touchdowns as a rookie. Metcalf took a huge leap in his second season in the league, registering career highs in targets (129), receptions (83) and receiving yards (1,303), while collecting 10 touchdowns through the air as well.

The Mississippi product's numbers dipped slightly in 2021, as he finished with 75 catches for 967 receiving yards, although with a career-best 12 touchdowns.

Metcalf underwent foot surgery in mid-February, but NFL Network's Ian Rapoport called it "a minor issue" at the time.