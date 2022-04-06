2 suspects sought after marijuana-related murder in Antioch

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are searching for two suspects after a man was shot and killed in Antioch Tuesday night.

The shooting happened at 7:30 p.m. in the 800 block of Richards Road.

Police say officers found 62-year-old Nathan Barnett dead in the front passenger seat of a black Chrysler 300 sedan. Barnett had been shot multiple times.

The investigation at this point reveals Barnett arrived at the Apollo Apartments on Richards Road in the Chrysler being driven by a 17-year-old. They parked in the parking lot next to another vehicle. Two people in the car next to them then got out and got into the back seat of the Chrysler.

After a few minutes, several shots were heard before one suspect fled on foot and the other drove away. The 17-year-old got out of the Chrysler and ran around an apartment building before returning to get something from the car. He ran to a nearby dumpster before fleeing from the apartment complex, according to police.

Officers found bagged marijuana weighing about two pounds inside the dumpster.

The 17-year-old then went to the Smyrna Police Department with his mother overnight in regard to the shooting. He was later brought to Metro police headquarters to be interviewed and was subsequently charged at Juvenile Court with evidence tampering and felony marijuana possession.

Anyone with information on the identities or whereabouts of the two suspects involved in Barnett’s death is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463 . Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

