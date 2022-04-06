ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Former South Texas judge announces run in special election for open congressional seat

By Sandra Sanchez
Border Report
Border Report
 23 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ccF1r_0f1EfJiQ00

McALLEN, Texas ( Border Report ) — Former Cameron County Commissioner Daniel Sanchez on Wednesday announced he would run as a Democrat in the special election to fill an open seat for Texas’ 34th Congressional District on the South Texas border.

Gov. Greg Abbott last week announced a special election would be held June 14 to fill the seat vacated by U.S. Rep. Filemon Vela Jr., a Democrat who stepped down on March 31 after serving five terms in Congress.

Governor calls emergency special election for South Texas congressional district

U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, who represents Texas’ District 15, has won the Democratic nomination to run in District 34 in the fall but he told Border Report that he would not leave his current seat to run if a special election was called. He is switching districts after the Republican-led Texas Legislature redistricted the South Texas voter map, moving his McAllen home from District 15 into District 34.

South Texas border congressman plans to remain in seat even if special election is called

“We have a Democrat that will run and win that district and finish the year in the event that happens,” Gonzalez said last month.

Sanchez says he is endorsed by Gonzalez, and Vela. He says he will run to keep a leader in place for South Texas.

“When Congressman Filemon Vela retired last week from the U.S. House of Representatives, immediately vacating his position, I knew I had to be there for my community and for the Vela family. The people of South Texas need a strong leader who will be an advocate for them in Washington, D.C., while not missing a beat,” Sanchez said in a statement.

Sanchez, who is from Harlingen, Texas, has been an assistant district attorney in Cameron County, justice of the peace, and served as a judge until 2010. He was elected as county commissioner for Precinct 4 in 2011 and served through 2016.

Visit BorderReport.com for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the U.S.-Mexico border

If elected June 14, he would only represent District 34 in Congress until January 23 when the winner of the general election will take over the position.

Mayra Flores is running as the Republican nominee for District 34 and she has said she also will run in the special election.

Sandra Sanchez can be reached at Ssanchez@borderreport.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to BorderReport.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, TX
Cameron County, TX
Government
State
Washington State
City
Mcallen, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Mcallen, TX
Government
City
Harlingen, TX
County
Cameron County, TX
Reform Austin

U.S. Sues Texas County, Calls Voting Map Discriminatory

WASHINGTON, March 24 (Reuters) – The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday filed a lawsuit accusing a Texas county of adopting an electoral map that discriminates against Black and Hispanic voters. The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Texas, seeks to block implementation of Galveston County’s 2021 redistricting plan for...
GALVESTON COUNTY, TX
The Independent

An 11-year-old Texas trans activist pens letter to state legislators: ‘I’m afraid I’ll be taken from my mom’

When Texas legislators considered a pair of bills to criminalise gender-affirming care for transgender children last year, Kai Shappley, then 10 years old, told a roomful of officials that “it makes me sad that some politicians use trans kids like me to get votes from people who hate me just because I exist”.Her powerful testimony to the state’s Senate Committee on State Affairs in 2021 went viral.Last month, Governor Greg Abbott issued a directive warning that gender-affirming care could come with “criminal penalties” after state Attorney General Ken Paxton declared puberty-suppressing drugs and other medically accepted treatments for transgender...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Longtime Republican Rep. Fred Upton, 68, becomes the FOURTH GOP member who voted to impeach Trump to announce he is retiring and won't run for re-election in his Michigan seat

Thirty five-year Republican Rep. Fred Upton of Michigan announced Monday he will not run for reelection, making him the fourth GOP member who voted to impeach Donald Trump to seek retirement. Upton, 68, has been sent by voters to Congress 18 times. He joins Reps. John Katko of New York,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Border Report

Three Americans among victims of Mexico cockfighting ring massacre

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Mexican authorities have identified 19 of the 20 people shot to death Sunday in a clandestine cockfighting ring in Zinapecuaro, Michoacan. The victims include three U.S. citizens whom the Michoacan Attorney General’s Office only identified by first names: Melissa S., Salvador A. and Jose Abiel A. The latter allegedly […]
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Texas#Texas Legislature#Election#Democratic#Republican
Salon

John Roberts joins dissent calling out conservative majority for abusing "shadow docket" powers

On Wednesday, the U.S. Supreme Court issued an "emergency" ruling in Louisiana v. American Rivers. The decision temporarily reverses a lower court's order blocking a Trump-era water regulation that makes it easier for states to issue permits to dump pollutants into navigable rivers — at least until the Ninth Circuit decides whether to take up an appeal of that order.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Border Report

Border Report

3K+
Followers
636
Post
474K+
Views
ABOUT

BorderReport.com provides real-time delivery of the untold local stories about people living, working and migrating along the U.S. border with Mexico.

 https://www.borderreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy