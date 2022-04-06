ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Judge orders owner to demolish Packard plant in Detroit

By COREY WILLIAMS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 22 hours ago

DETROIT — (AP) — A judge has ordered the demolition of the deteriorating Packard auto plant in Detroit, finding that it had become a public nuisance.

Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Brian Sullivan wrote in an order that the plant's Peruvian owner, Fernando Palazuelo, and his company, Arte Express Detroit, must remove all rubbish and debris from the sprawling site and demolish all buildings and structures on the property, which covers several blocks on Detroit's east side.

The March 31 order declared that the more than 30 parcels owned by Palazuelo “are a public nuisance which interfere with common rights enjoyed by the general public by significantly threatening the public’s health, safety and welfare.”

Demolition and abatement work has to start within 42 days of Sullivan's order, with clean up completed within 90 days. If the work is not completed, the city is authorized to have it done, with Palazuelo possibly being responsible for the costs which are expected to be in the millions of dollars.

The order comes after Palazuelo failed to appear at a March 24 trial.

“Judge Sullivan’s order brings us a step closer to finally addressing the dangerous and blighted portions of the Packard Plant Mr. Palazuelo has done virtually nothing with since he bought it out of foreclosure in 2013, other than amass more than a million dollars worth of unpaid drainage bills, property taxes and blight tickets,” Detroit Acting Corporation Counsel Chuck Raimi said Wednesday.

Raimi said Palazuelo has until April 21 to pull permits for demolition of his portions of the plant.

“If he doesn’t meet this requirement, the city will consider its options, which include doing the demolition itself and pursuing both his company and him personally for the considerable cost of that work,” Raimi said. “The city fully intends to rid the community of this massive blighted complex once and for all.”

Built in the early 1900s, the Packard plant was designed by Albert Kahn. The company became a dominant luxury carmaker in the United States in the late 1920s, and by the 1940s had 36,000 employees.

The last auto was made there in the mid- to late-1950s and the various buildings eventually were used as warehouses, other manufacturing and small industrial projects.

The city claimed the bulk of the Packard property in 1994 after former owners failed to pay back taxes. Over time, the site became one of the most blighted areas in the city as tires, thousands of shoes, old televisions and other trash was illegally dumped in and around the various buildings.

Palazuelo bought the Packard property in 2013 for $405,000 at a Wayne County tax foreclosure auction. He said then that his plans were to restore and reopen the 40-acre complex as a mixed-use commercial, residential and cultural development.

Palazuelo told The Associated Press in 2014 that the total redevelopment cost should be near $350 million. It would be paid with rent he receives from his projects in Lima, he said.

But he was unable to assemble the necessary financing for the project and in 2016 asked the City Council to approve a 12-year tax freeze.

The AP sent an email Wednesday to a Palazuelo representative seeking comment from the developer. A voicemail and email also were left for an attorney listed on Sullivan's order as representing Palazuelo.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Michigan election official is charged with voter fraud and misconduct after she 'purposely broke a seal on a ballot container' that prevented a recount in her re-election campaign

A former township clerk and current county elections supervisor in Michigan has been charged with ballot tampering in the state's August 2020 primary. Kathy Funk is also charged with misconduct in office, the Michigan attorney general's office announced late Friday. State prosecutors say Funk was Flint Township's clerk when she...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
News Channel 25

'Lie back and enjoy it': Michigan candidate's rape comments slammed by GOP

A Republican nominee for the Michigan House of Representatives faces backlash for comments he made about sexual assault and his daughters while discussing a possible decertification of the election. Robert "RJ" Regan, a Republican who just won a special election to fill the Michigan House seat in District 74, made...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Coronavirus subvariant omicron BA.2 detected in Michigan

The BA.2 omicron subvariant, also called "stealth omicron," which is causing coronavirus surges in Western Europe and other parts of the world, has been detected in Michigan. As of Friday, laboratory sequencing identified 99 specimens in Michigan residents from 21 counties and the city of Detroit, said Lynn Sutfin, spokesperson for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Government
City
Detroit, MI
City
Wayne, MI
Local
Michigan Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foreclosure#Ap#Peruvian#Arte Express Detroit#Packard Plant
Times Daily

Baltimore judge orders new look at 'Serial' evidence

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Baltimore judge has ordered new testing for evidence in the case of a Maryland man whose murder conviction was chronicled in the podcast “Serial.”. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
WBTV

Epicentre foreclosure underway after judge issues order

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Foreclosure of the Epicentre in uptown Charlotte is now in progress after a judge issued the order Monday. The 300,000 square foot building at College and Trade streets was once a hot spot for restaurants and entertainment. However, after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic two years ago, many businesses there permanently closed.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WKTV

A former milk bottling plant in Herkimer is demolished

HERKIMER, NY - Demolition of a former milk bottling plant in Herkimer is underway. Located at the corner of East Steele and King Streets, the plant is being torn down to make way for a parking lot. It's all part of the Herkimer Housing Authority's $40 million expansion project for...
HERKIMER, NY
NBC News

The Trump Organization used to borrow from major banks. Now look who's lending it money.

Donald Trump used to bank with the big guns. Now he’s borrowing from Axos Financial, an obscure, internet-only institution based in San Diego and Las Vegas. In mid-February, Axos refinanced a $100 million Trump Tower mortgage due in September, a New York City Finance Department document shows. The new loan was made just days after The Trump Organization’s auditor resigned, saying that 10 years of the company’s financial statements could not be relied upon.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

US moves to choke off exports to 3 Russian airlines

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Biden administration moved Thursday to choke off U.S. exports to three Russian airlines as part of what officials described as an unprecedented enforcement action. The Commerce Department said the move would prevent the airlines — Russian national flag carrier Aeroflot, Utair and Azur...
U.S. POLITICS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
59K+
Followers
102K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy