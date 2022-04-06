ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

ANGC, Jim Hudson donate $1M each to Augusta Tech for new automotive service training center

By D.V. Wise
 2 days ago

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Fred Ridley, Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters Tournament, announced a donation of $1 million to Augusta Technical College for the development of a new automotive service training center in the Laney Walker neighborhood.

The college will also receive a $1M donation from Jim Hudson Automotive Group.

“Cars have always been in my blood and this partnership with Augusta Technical College will allow young men and women the opportunity to be educated and trained in the automotive world. Our company was built on three pillars: our employees, our customers, and the community. My main objective with this donation is to strengthen our community and for us to see a lasting impact on the future,” stated Jim Hudson, Founder of Jim Hudson Automotive Group.

The new facility will quadruple Augusta Technical College’s current training footprint to meet the rising demand for automotive technicians and professionals in the area.

“The launch of this training program will prepare a quality workforce for readily available jobs here in Augusta,” said Ridley. “This contribution reflects our commitment to promoting opportunities for residents and families in the Laney Walker community and across the City of Augusta. I commend Augusta Technical College and President Dr.Jermaine Whirl for identifying the need for this exciting program that will have a meaningful impact on economic and workforce development in the area.

The donation to Augusta Technical College represents Augusta National’s latest effort to support ongoing development in the Harrisburg and Laney Walker community.

“The Augusta Technical College family is honored and humbled that Augusta National Golf Club has made this significant investment in improving the lives of the students we serve, while helping us transform the workforce learning environment for years to come,”said Augusta Tech President Dr. Jermaine Whirl. “We thank Chairman Fred Ridley and everyone at Augusta National not only for their investment in Augusta Technical College,but their many investments throughout the region.”

Augusta Technical College will have a forthcoming announcement regarding a substantial gift from the Jim Hudson Automotive Group, which will also support the new Automotive Technology training facility.

The college is thankful to have community members -individuals, families, and organizations – recognize the value the institution brings to the region and state and actively invest in our students’ education.

