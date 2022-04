As Khamzat Chimaev prepares to return to the Octagon, footage has re-emerged of one of his best pro MMA wins. This Saturday night at UFC 273, Khamzat Chimaev will attempt to grow his legend even further when he steps into the cage to take on Gilbert Burns. “Borz” is 4-0 in the UFC and while he’s already being viewed as a potential title holder, he needs to beat someone like Burns first before he can even think about getting a shot at welterweight king Kamaru Usman.

