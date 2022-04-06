ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Watch live: White House press briefing

The Hill
The Hill
 22 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q7Yx4_0f1EdrMC00
Tweet

White House press secretary Jen Psaki will hold a press briefing on Wednesday afternoon.

The event is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Washington Post

Promotion of Trump’s ‘big lie’ is costing Fox News

Fox News is paying the price for its obeisance to former president Donald Trump. In December, a Delaware judge ruled that the $1.6 billion defamation suit filed by voting-tech firm Dominion Voting Systems could proceed. And on Tuesday, New York state Judge David B. Cohen issued a similar ruling in a $2.7 billion case filed by voting systems firm Smartmatic.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Video
The Independent

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin hits back at Matt Gaetz: ‘I’m sorry you are embarrassed by your country’

US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin appeared so incensed by outlandish lines of questioning from Republican congressman Matt Gaetz that he ended up in a shouting match with the Florida representative by the end of Mr Gaetz’s five minute round.Mr Austin was on Capitol Hill on Tuesday to testify at a House Armed Services Committee hearing regarding the Defence Department’s fiscal year 2023 budget request, but Mr Gaetz had apparently decided to use his time to berate the former US Central Command boss about what he described as US defence failures caused by the Pentagon’s embrace of “wokeness”.Specifically, Mr...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
Fox News

Tom Homan says Biden has lost 'operational control' of the border

Fox News contributor Tom Homan argues President Biden has "intentionally unsecured" the southern border as officials brace for an influx of migrants with the pending end of Title 42 in May. Homan claimed border officials no longer "control" the border on "Fox & Friends First" since they have lost "operational control" under the Biden White House.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

NBC's Chuck Todd: 'I don't buy' that Trump will run in 2024

NBC anchor Chuck Todd suggested that former President Trump will not seek another run for the White House. During a panel discussion on Sunday's "Meet the Press," Democratic pollster Cornell Belcher asserted that Trump "will be the nominee" for the GOP ticket if he chooses to run in 2024. But Todd was quick to express his skepticism.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Axios

John Bolton recalls discussing burner phones with Trump

Former national security adviser John Bolton told CBS News Tuesday that former President Trump used the phrase "burner phones" several times in discussions during his presidency. Why it matters: CBS and the Washington Post reported that White House records submitted to the House panel investigating the Capitol riot show a...
POTUS
The Hill

The Hill

529K+
Followers
64K+
Post
401M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy