This NJ author just saved your next Seder by engaging the kids
By Judi Franco
New Jersey 101.5
22 hours ago
Passover is just around the corner, and for me that means getting all the little kids at the Seder table excited and engaged. It doesn’t always work, though. This year’s holiday might be saved, however, as I recently stumbled upon Teaneck author Martin Bodek. He has written several books which are...
Martin Bodek was intense as a bowl of bitter herbs as he proclaimed his Passover primacy.
"Most people just write one Haggadah and move on," Bodek said in a recent interview. "Nobody writes this many."
...
