Teaneck, NJ

This NJ author just saved your next Seder by engaging the kids

By Judi Franco
New Jersey 101.5
 22 hours ago
Passover is just around the corner, and for me that means getting all the little kids at the Seder table excited and engaged. It doesn’t always work, though. This year’s holiday might be saved, however, as I recently stumbled upon Teaneck author Martin Bodek. He has written several books which are...

New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ
New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

