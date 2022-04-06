ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Forgotten Buick SUV with a 5-Star Reliability Rating

By Dan Mayfield
 23 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

The Buick Envision SUV is a five-passenger SUV that is forgotten about. It's a luxury SUV that competes on price as much as...

Gear Patrol

Meet the 500 HP Engine That Will Kill the Hemi V8

We expected Stellantis to unveil its new, revolutionary turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six gas engine in April. That's not happening because Stellantis just unveiled it in March. The new engine is called the Hurricane. It will replace the 5.7-liter and 6.4-liter V8s in the Stellantis lineup, as the conglomerate figures out going all-electric. And it's going to do so with not just greater fuel economy but more power.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Pickup Trucks With the Best MPG Gas Mileage in 2022

In the past, you couldn’t find many efficient pickup trucks. However, these days, there are trucks in the compact, midsize, and full-size segments that provide respectable fuel economy. While not at the efficiency levels of sedans and SUVs, many truck models hold their own for gas mileage, especially ones that offer a hybrid powertrain. View the pickup trucks with the best mpg gas mileage in 2022.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

General Motors Is In Hot Water With Angry Customers Again

In the age of late-stage capitalism, corporate greed knows no bounds. It is a well-known fact that many American companies exploit cheap labor to manufacture goods at low costs. Why? To generate more profit for shareholders. We've seen these dubious tactics play out in the automotive industry too, and one of the biggest players, General Motors, has been found bending consumers over a barrel on numerous occasions. Who can forget the class action lawsuit against GM for the massive fire debacle that affected the Chevrolet Bolt EV not so long ago? Or that time it ignored a very serious issue with the Chevrolet Camaro? Well, the automotive giant's latest scandal has just hit, and Chevrolet Silverado and Tahoe owners are not happy.
BUSINESS
Motorious

85 Car Lot Is Full Of Abandoned Classics

This incredible automotive graveyard is home to an array of decaying classic cars and a bunch of interesting stories to tell. We've all heard stories of some of the craziest classic cars to ever be found within the confines of a barn, abandoned warehouse, or field before. Everything from classic Hemi 'Cudas to beaten-up old Chevys has been rediscovered and given new life by the brave enthusiasts willing to go where no one else will. However, it isn't every day that you see someone come across a mass of classic cars by buying the entire lot. Yet, that is precisely what this new owner did, and now he's got 85 different classic cars to choose from. While he may have bought the land for the farm, he got something so much more valuable.
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

No One Wants to Buy These Worst-Selling Pickup Trucks

If you follow along with automotive industry trends, you’ve likely heard about the best-selling pickup trucks. Everyone wants to know why the Ford F-150 has sold so well for decades, but what about models that don’t sell well? No one wants to buy these worst-selling pickup trucks; why is that?
BUYING CARS
The Associated Press

Ford recalls F-150 pickups, SUVs to fix brake fluid leak

DETROIT (AP) — Ford is recalling nearly 215,000 pickup trucks and large SUVs in the U.S. and Canada because brake fluid can leak, causing longer stopping distances. The recall covers the F-150 pickup from 2016 through 2018, as well as Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs from 2016 and 2017. All have 3.5-liter turbocharged six-cylinder engines.
DETROIT, MI
MotorBiscuit

Will Old Cars Eventually Be Banned?

Some countries, such as the members of the E.U., are considering banning all new gas cars by 2035. As the car fleet goes electric, restoring, insuring, and even fueling up our classic trucks and cars may become complex. But it is very unlikely that classic cars will ever be banned outright.
CARS
Thrillist

General Motors Is Recalling 740,000 of Its SUVs

On Tuesday, General Motors announced a recall of more than 740,000 of its GMC Terrain SUVs dating between 2010 and 2017 model years. According to NBC, the headlight beams have been deemed too bright, causing a dangerous glare for oncoming drivers. The Detroit-based manufacturer tried to avoid the recall, even...
CARS
Benzinga

His Tesla Was Vandalized, Now A Model 3 Owner Wants Elon Musk To Enable This Powerful Feature

Tesla, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: TSLA) Elon Musk is quite active on Twitter and invariably responds quickly when users raise any issues. What Happened: A Tesla Model 3 owner from Israel on Saturday shared on Twitter a photo of his vandalized vehicle, which had been left with deep scratch marks. Agonized over the incident, the user, going by the twitter handle @MosheShekhter, tagged Musk and requested the Tesla CEO to enable sentry mode in Israel so that such malicious acts can be avoided in the future. Musk was hands-on and replied that he is planning to address the matter.
CARS
Top Speed

The Z28 '70 Camaro Shows The '65 Pontiac GTO How Its Done - gallery

You can't ignore the thrill of stock (on paper) old-school muscle cars max it out on the drag strip, and these two pony cars are no different certainly fit that bill rather well. The first of our contenders for today includes this beefy 1970 Chevy Camaro, this one with the...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

How Much is the Cheapest 2022 Tesla Model?

One of the most popular automotive brands has quickly risen to the top over the past decade. Tesla is an electric vehicle titan and jumped on top early. Now, every other automaker is attempting to catch up with their new EV lineup. However, those in the market for a Tesla might find that some models are a little expensive. How much is the cheapest 2022 Tesla model, and which one is it?
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

Can You Jump-Start an Electric Vehicle Battery?

If you have decided your next new car will be an electric vehicle, there might still be a lot of unknowns in the process. How do you charge your new EV? What kind of insurance do you need? And more importantly, can you jump-start an electric vehicle battery?. You can...
ACCIDENTS
