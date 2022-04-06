ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Simple, tasty chocolate Easter eggs you can make with the kids

By Judi Franco
New Jersey 101.5
New Jersey 101.5
 22 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

I seriously can’t remember the last time I stepped into the kitchen to bake a dessert. I’m not sure if it’s due to the fact that cookie and ice cream shops are in every shopping center nowadays, or I’ve just been too lazy. But with...

nj1015.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter Eggs#Chocolate Chips#Chocolate Eggs#Food Drink
recipesgram.com

Easy Banana Caramel Cream

An easy and creamy banana caramel cream dessert that can easily become your favorite recipe. You can surprise your family and friends with this quick and delicious treat. Here is the recipe:. Servings 6 to 10 (depending on your serving cups) Ingredients:. 2 bananas (for 6 small dessert servings) Vanilla...
RECIPES
recipesgram.com

Tasty Chocolate Craving Cake

This Italian chocolate craving cake is ideal for all chocolate lovers! So rich, so creamy…simply delicious! Plus, really easy to prepare. Here is the recipe:. Preheat oven to 350°F/180°C/Gas Mark 4. Line an 8×8-in. baking pan with parchment paper and spray bottom and sides. Combine sugar,...
RECIPES
Taste Of Home

We Made a Frozen Pudding Dessert from 1968 and It’s Still Amazing Today

While flipping through favorite vintage cookbooks, one in particular caught my eye: the Jell-O Pudding Ideabook published in 1968. Small cooking booklets like this were popular through the ’50s and ’60s as home cooks looked for ways to make creative meals and desserts from convenience foods like Jell-O gelatin and instant pudding. The Ideabook is full of recipes that turn Jell-O pudding mixes into everything from cookies to pies, and under the “Frozen Fancies” section, a recipe for a frozen pudding dessert that I was just dying to try.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
30Seconds

Easy Chocolate Chip Peanut Butter Bars Recipe: 4-Ingredient Chocolate Chip Cookie Bars Recipe Will Blow Your Mind

These delicious chocolate chip peanut butter bars will blow your mind. Just four ingredients? In the oven in less than 10 minutes? Yes, it's true!. This simple dessert recipe for chocolate chip peanut butter squares is the ultimate easy cookie bar and a favorite from the iconic Pillsbury Bake-Off. Try them once and you'll be hooked. These cookies are so good!
RECIPES
thecountrycook.net

Strawberries and Cream Butter Swim Biscuits

Strawberries and Cream Butter Swim Biscuits are simple, sweet biscuits that don't even require a biscuit cutter! Fluffy biscuits baked in butter and topped with a sweet icing!. I've been on a kick lately with all these butter swim biscuit (a.k.a. Butter Dip Biscuits) recipes lately. I've made the base recipe into Blueberry Butter Swim Biscuits and Cheddar Garlic Butter Butter Swim Biscuits. They are just so simple to make and you can make so many variations! These Strawberries and Cream Butter Swim Biscuits are my new favorite dessert/breakfast biscuit! Perfect for the upcoming strawberry season!
RECIPES
The Kitchn

Carrot Cake Muffins

These muffins hit all the delicious notes of carrot cake and its warming spices without falling into cupcake territory. A drizzle of cream cheese glaze adds just a touch of sweet tang while still ensuring this is a muffin you can enjoy for breakfast or a snack. Oil, carrots, and...
RECIPES
30Seconds

Prague Cake Recipe: This Decadent Chocolate Cake Recipe With Chocolate Cream & Ganache Is a Popular Dessert in Ukraine

Prague cake was invited in Moscow by a pastry chef at the Prague restaurant. The decadent chocolate cake recipe is now popular all across Europe, including Ukraine. This chocolate cake recipe does have a lot of steps and does take a little time. But once you put that first moist, sweet, creamy bite in your mouth, it will be worth every minute. Be sure to share!
RECIPES
marthastewart.com

Seven Kid-Friendly Items to Hide in Easter Eggs Besides Candy

Easter is an enjoyable time for many reasons—it celebrates the arrival of spring, it gives us an opportunity to enjoy good company and delicious food, and it's serves as the perfect excuse to eat plenty of chocolate (what more could you want out of a holiday?). But perhaps one of the most exciting aspects of Easter is the egg hunt. For kids, few things compare to the unbridled joy of searching for the oval-shaped goodies and seeing what's inside. For parents, it's an opportunity to watch your children partake in a timeless tradition. While most people opt to fill their Easter eggs with candy, there's plenty of other options you can turn to that are equally as fun. "Having diversity in your egg fillings keeps it exciting for those filling, finding and opening them," says Jove Meyer, owner and creative director of Jove Meyer Events." Meyer encourages you to think creatively when deciding what to add to your eggs. To provide some inspiration, we turned to several event planners who shared their thoughts on what you should consider packing your Easter eggs with this year.
RELATIONSHIPS
Kait 8

You can customize your own Peeps for Easter

(CNN) – You can customize your Peeps for Easter this year. The Pennsylvania-based candy company that makes Peeps will let you choose three aspects of your Peeps. You choose the color: yellow, pink or blue. Then, select a dip that sits on the bottom half of the chick. The...
LIFESTYLE
recipesgram.com

Brownie Chocolate Peanut Butter Bars

Brownie choco-peanut butter bars are an ideal treat for every season when you want to eat a rich, chocolate dessert. They are very easy to prepare and so delicious! You will need 30 minutes to prepare them, plus a few hours to set. Servings 24. Ingredients:. 1 box brownie mix...
RECIPES
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ
45K+
Followers
14K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://nj1015.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy