Keswick miracle dog Max the springer spaniel dies

By Long Reads
BBC
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA springer spaniel who became an online star for his daily walks has died. Max the Miracle Dog gained worldwide fame when videos of his walks in the Lake District were posted on Facebook. His owner Kerry Irving credits Max - who was immortalised as a statue - with...

Debbie Burtwell
19h ago

Ri.I.P. Max. You, have a Very Special Place in Heaven. That I am sure of.🤔💕😑

RH Truth-Teller
17h ago

there's nothing more loyal than a dog absolutely nothing

