Harford County, MD

Early morning I-95 crash involving dump truck leaves vehicles mangled

By Chris Montcalmo
 22 hours ago
JOPPA, MD—Crews responded to an early morning crash on Interstate 95 on Wednesday.

At around 5 a.m., units responded to a crash involving a dump truck on northbound I-95 near Old Joppa Road in Harford County.

Crews from the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company and Kingsville Volunteer Fire Company worked the crash, which caused heavy damage to the vehicles.

There has been no word on any injuries.

Photo via JMVFC

