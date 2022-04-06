Early morning I-95 crash involving dump truck leaves vehicles mangled

JOPPA, MD—Crews responded to an early morning crash on Interstate 95 on Wednesday.

At around 5 a.m., units responded to a crash involving a dump truck on northbound I-95 near Old Joppa Road in Harford County.

Crews from the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company and Kingsville Volunteer Fire Company worked the crash, which caused heavy damage to the vehicles.

There has been no word on any injuries.

Photo via JMVFC

