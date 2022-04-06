ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

County Championship returns to near-normal after two years of Covid

By Tanya Aldred
The Guardian
The Guardian
 22 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10g0It_0f1Ebjc200

With the temperature gauge set to brisk, but rain largely forecast to stay away, the County Championship rolls into another season. For the first time since 2019, red-ball cricket returns to some normality, two divisions restored to their rightful place, though this time split 10 to eight.

Alongside that, cricket bids farewell to most of the Covid regulations that have haunted the past two seasons: adieu multiple-hatted slips, good riddance sanitation breaks.

Related: The Spin | Cricketers’ Who’s Who in 43rd year of telling us what’s what

Symptomatic testing, however, will remain, with players asked to withdraw from multi-day matches if they test positive. The ECB will also uphold a couple of the MCC rule changes due to come in in October: the (Covid-induced) ban on using saliva on the ball remains, and a tweak to the caught law, whereby a new batter will face the next ball bowled, even if the previous pair crossed while the catch was being taken. This follows a successful trial during last year’s Hundred.

Each county will live stream home games, available through county websites or social media channels, or the ECB website, with BBC local radio also covering every match.

The blue riband draw of the first round is at Edgbaston, where champions Warwickshire take on recent serial underachievers Surrey.

Warwickshire’s bowling is somewhat hobbled: reliable seamer Liam Norwell will miss the first game with a bad back after sleeping in hospital chairs following the birth of his baby; Olly Stone is still recovering from injury, while Chris Woakes will miss the first two games after an injection in his heel.

More worrying for Warwickshire fans, the coach Mark Robinson did not rule out an interest in the England job. “I have a great job at a fantastic club,” he said, “I’m loving every minute of it – but everyone’s ambition is the top level.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qc5fV_0f1Ebjc200
Rory Burns is Surrey’s captain. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images for Surrey CCC

Surrey’s squad includes Hashim Amla and Kemar Roach, with the captain Rory Burns keen to prove both his ability with the bat and his side’s resilience.

Essex and Kent meet at Chelmsford for an (on paper) one-sided affair, Somerset have to face Mohammad Abbas and Kyle Abbott at the Ageas Bowl, while Northants and Gloucestershire contest the battle of the newly(ish) promoted.

In Division Two, Derbyshire’s Shan Masood avoids meeting his compatriot Shaheen Afridi, yet to land at Lord’s, fresh-faced Sussex take on raging Nottinghamshire, Glamorgan and Durham meet at Cardiff, Worcestershire and Leicestershire at Grace Road.

All the counties must also throw themselves into the season without knowing how the cards will fall, a reorganisation being likely for 2023, depending on the findings of the High Performance Review sparked by the England Test team’s calamitous winter.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hashim Amla
Person
Kemar Roach
Person
Rory Burns
Person
Shaheen Afridi
Person
Chris Woakes
Person
Olly Stone
Person
Shan Masood
Person
Liam Norwell
BBC

Glamorgan Cricket: Coach Matthew Maynard wants promotion fight

County Championship Division Two: Glamorgan v Durham. Date: Thurs 7 - Sun 11 April Time: 11:00 BST Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff. Coverage: Commentary and reports BBC Sport website and app; reports on BBC Radio Wales, Radio Cymru & Radio Newcastle. Glamorgan coach Matthew Maynard says his team should be "fighting...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#County Championship#England#Ecb#Mcc
The Guardian

Don’t assume Russia and China are on the same page. The US can work with China

In the run-up to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Vladimir Putin’s highly publicized meeting with Xi Jinping before the Beijing Winter Olympics seems to have crystallized opinion in the west. In the US and its allies, political leaders, commentators and journalists now portray a monolithic authoritarian bloc bent on extinguishing the rules-based order that has safeguarded peace and democracy for decades.
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Guardian

Putin’s daughters targeted in US sanctions against Russia

The US has announced fresh sanctions targeting two daughters of Vladimir Putin, as well as Russia’s biggest public and private banks, as part of a common western effort to starve Vladimir Putin’s war machine of funds. The sanctions targeting Maria Vorontsova and Katerina Tikhonova, two adult daughters of...
POLITICS
The Guardian

The Guardian

228K+
Followers
62K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy