ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Huntsville International Airport CEO Rick Tucker to retire, Butch Roberts appointed next airport authority leader

By John Few
themadisonrecord.com
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleHUNTSVILLE – The Port of Huntsville announced today that Rick Tucker, Chief Executive Officer of the international transportation and business hub which includes Huntsville International Airport, International Intermodal Center and Jetplex Industrial Park, will be retiring at the end of the year. To replace him, Chief Operating Officer and Deputy Director...

themadisonrecord.com

Comments / 0

Related
Thrillist

Southwest Has Flights for as Low as $44 Right Now

Spring is fast approaching, and travelers looking for a spring trip may get lucky and clinch an excellent deal with Southwest Airlines' three-day sale. From March 15 to March 17, the budget-friendly carrier is offering travelers one-way flights for as low as $44. For flights within the contiguous US, travel is valid from April 5 through June 15. For flights outside the contiguous US, including to Hawaii and Puerto Rico, travel is valid from April 5 through May 25.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
Huntsville, AL
Lifestyle
Huntsville, AL
Business
Local
Alabama Business
Daily Mail

Alaska Airlines leaves 15,000 passengers stranded in the West Coast as it cancels more than 100 flights while pilots picket over contract negotiations

Alaska Airlines canceled more than 100 flights on Friday, affecting more than 15,000 passengers along the West Coast, as off-duty pilots picketed during an impasse in contract negotiations that have lasted nearly three years. About 9 percent of the airline's flights were canceled, including 66 in Seattle, 20 in Portland,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TIME

Why So Many Flights Were Canceled or Delayed This Weekend

Thousands of travelers were stranded in airports over the weekend as thunderstorms in Florida curtailed operations and technology issues left one of the largest airlines scrambling to recover during the spring break travel rush. More than 10,000 U.S. flights were canceled or delayed, according to flight tracker FlightAware , with another 5,085 delayed and 779 canceled on Monday.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Executive Airport#The Hmcaa Board
InsideHook

According to Airline Execs, You Really Need to Book Your Summer Flights Now

Your airline ticket will probably go up by about $20 due to surging fuel prices, according to airline executives attending this week’s JP Morgan Industrials Conference. As reported by travel site The Points Guy, a combination of world events — including Russia invading Ukraine (which is causing those increased fuel costs), inflation, lower airline capacity and pent-up travel demand after two years of COVID-19 (which isn’t over and is still surging in many areas) — has placed airlines in the unenviable position of raising ticket prices.
BUSINESS
WDVM 25

Dulles International Airport to transition to electric buses

DULLES, Va. (WDVM) — The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority purchases five fully electric-powered buses for use at Washington Dulles International Airport. The buses will be purchased from Proterra operating company inc. and is funded by a grant from the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality. They will replace five older diesel buses at Dulles International Airport […]
DULLES, VA
US News and World Report

Air Lease Warns on Jet Output, Urges Boeing to Develop New Model

(Reuters) - Leasing pioneer Steven Udvar-Hazy cast doubt on the production ambitions of leading planemakers on Wednesday and called on Boeing to revisit longer-term plans for a new mid-market jet with 200-plus seats to close a gap with Airbus. The executive chairman of Air Lease said production targets of the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WVNews

Benedum Airport Authority meets Wednesday

The Benedum Airport Authority met Wednesday for a regular session. During this session, board members discussed that projects are progressing and voted to change meeting times to Tuesdays at noon.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Air Travel
Country
Brazil
simpleflying.com

8 Runways: The History Of Chicago O'Hare International Airport

Chicago O'Hare International Airport is one of the busiest airports in the US (consistently in the top four for at least the past five years). It was developed as a major expansion for the city after the Second World War and saw huge growth when newly introduced jets moved away from Midway Airport.
CHICAGO, IL
simpleflying.com

Vertical Aerospace Has Sold 1,350 eVTOL Flying Taxis To Date

Sales of the Vertical Aerospace eVTOL flying taxi have taken off since the launch of the company's VX4 model in 2020. With its first flight due in 2024, demand for the all-new aircraft is gathering momentum, with total sales exceeding expectations. Leading the way in eVTOL technology. Vertical Aerospace (Vertical)...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy