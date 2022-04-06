Huntsville International Airport CEO Rick Tucker to retire, Butch Roberts appointed next airport authority leader
HUNTSVILLE – The Port of Huntsville announced today that Rick Tucker, Chief Executive Officer of the international transportation and business hub which includes Huntsville International Airport, International Intermodal Center and Jetplex Industrial Park, will be retiring at the end of the year. To replace him, Chief Operating Officer and Deputy Director...themadisonrecord.com
Comments / 0