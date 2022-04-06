How one new non-profit could help build billions in wealth for working families by 2030: KKR's Pete Stavros

The following is a transcript of the video above, from our webinar on “Remaking the Economy: Redefining Risk.” View the full webinar here. Kate Khatib: In the traditional, typical, dominant financial system that we have, you have to have capital to get access to capital. You have to have money to get access to money. Now that money comes in a lot of different forms. It might come in the form of personal assets. It might come in the form of owning a piece of property or owning a piece of equipment that can become the collateral that can unlock a loan—that’s what gives you access to that further investment. It might come in the form of having good personal credit, so having had the opportunity to access credit in the first place, to build that credit—whether that’s getting a loan, whether that’s getting a credit card and making monthly payments on it—but it means that you have, as an individual, achieved some level of financial solvency and have been able to demonstrate that in a way that has increased your credit.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO