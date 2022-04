If you’re pondering whether Tom Brady and Antonio Brown will play on the same team again this season, well, wonder no more. The quarterback and receiver won a Super Bowl championship after the 2020 season. But if you follow the NFL and all the sports news, you remember that Brown left the Bucs in a most bizarre way in early January. He walked away in the third quarter of a game against the New York Jets.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO