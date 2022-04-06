ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

Boat erupts in flames in backyard of home in northwest Miami-Dade

Click10.com
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A boat, shed and even power lines caught fire Wednesday in the backyard...

www.local10.com

Comments / 0

Click10.com

Man gunned down outside home in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Miami Gardens police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Monday morning. The shooting was reported just after 6:30 a.m. in the 1800 block of Northwest 152nd Street, just one block away from the Opa-locka city line. According to Miami Gardens police spokeswoman...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
The Independent

Video shows horrifying smash after truck turns into path of oncoming train in Florida

A camera onboard atrain captured the moment that a truck turned into its path, sending debris flying into the air.The crash happened at about 5.40pm on Friday in Hallandale Beach in Broward County, Florida when the pickup turned into the path of an oncoming Brightline train.In the video, the truck driver appeared to avoid warning signs and attempt to go around the crossing gates, which were lowered. The train driver also sounded the horn to warn the truck.The vehicle which was flipped onto its side along the South Dixie Highway and badly damaged. The driver was taken to a...
ACCIDENTS
Outsider.com

Monster 12-Foot Alligator Discovered Inside Newly Built Florida Home

One Florida home that is under construction wasn’t quite move-in-ready as an unexpected visitor took over the location. This newly-built waterside home offers a buyer quite the layout – with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. And, the site’s construction supervisor Matthew Goodwin notes, the Southwest Florida property had an unusual addition recently when a massive alligator snuck inside.
FLORIDA STATE
NME

Rapper Baby Cino has been shot dead moments after leaving jail

Rapper Baby Cino has died aged 20, moments after he was released from a Miami jail. The musician, real name Timothy Starks, was released from the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Centre earlier this week (March 16). He’d been arrested on a gun charge earlier in the week. As reported...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Decomposing bodies of mother and twins found dead in car in Florida

Florida police are investigating the deaths of a mother and her 3-year-old twins, after their bodies were found decomposing inside a Cadillac on Friday.Officers arrived to the Manatee Cove apartment complex in the city of Mebourne on Sunday night, after a 911 caller reported a suspicious vehicle with a “really bad stench” coming from inside.“The windows are all fogged. They said there’s like a really bad stench coming out of it,” the caller said, according to WFTV. “But, you can’t see into the car because the windows are so fogged.”Police identified those inside as Andrea Langhorst, 35, and her twins...
PUBLIC SAFETY
iheart.com

CORGI FALLS OVERBOARD FROM YACHT IN FLORIDA,THEN SWIMS 7 MILES TO SHORE

A 1-year-old corgi who fell overboard from a yacht on the Indian River in Florida swam 7 miles to shore and turned up in a resident’s yard. Jon Atwood said he brought his dog, Jessica, with him when he went to help his mother and stepfather take their 65-foot yacht from Florida to North Carolina for the hurricane season via the Intracoastal Waterway.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Florida officials fight back against rowdy spring breakers

Rowdy spring break crowds have forced curfews and led some establishments to close their doors from Miami Beach to Florida's Panhandle.Law enforcement officials in Bay County, Florida, said Sunday that they won't tolerate the bad behavior from spring breakers after a 21-year-old from Alabama was shot in the foot Sunday during a shooting in Panama City Beach.”The crowd that has been here this weekend, there are no words that can describe the way they have behaved themselves, conducted themselves and the amount of laws they have broken,” Panama City Beach police Chief J.R. Talamantez said during a news conference...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Click10.com

Final suspect surrenders in connection with Miami-Dade real estate scam

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – A 47-year-old man is the final suspect to be arrested in connection with a real estate scam that targeted people in Miami-Dade County, authorities confirmed on Wednesday. Deinoser Bravo surrendered to police on Tuesday. He faces charges of organized scheme to defraud and conspiracy to commit...
HOMESTEAD, FL
Click10.com

Man killed in police-involved shooting in west Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man has been killed in a police-involved shooting Thursday in west Miami-Dade, authorities confirmed. Miami-Dade police said the incident occurred in the area of Southwest 127th Avenue and 19th Street. The police department was assisting Homeland Security Investigations and U.S. marshals with a federal...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL

