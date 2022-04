Click here to read the full article. Scott Schaefer, who took over as acting CEO at Zappos.com after the exit of Kedar Deshpande in December, has been officially named permanent CEO of the company, effective immediately. Over the course of his nearly 14-year tenure at Zappos, Schaefer has held numerous roles. Prior to serving as acting CEO, he had been VP of finance, which was preceded by multiple positions with financial, operational and strategic scopes at the company. Before joining Zappos in 2008, Schaefer was in finance roles at Davenport Wealth Management and Ernst & Young. “I am thrilled and honored to...

BUSINESS ・ 21 HOURS AGO